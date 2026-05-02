A former male JPMorgan Chase employee has filed a lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini, a female executive director at the bank, accusing her of sexual harassment, assault, and coercion. The plaintiff, proceeding under the pseudonym John Doe, claims Hajdini forced him into a “sex slave” relationship. HT.com has chosen not to identify the alleged victim and refers to him as 'John Doe.' Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing a former male JPMorgan Chase employee. (Screengrab)

5 big claims According to a New York Post report, the employee appears to have consulted AskALawyerOnCall.com, a legal chatbot, around July last year.

Here are five major points from that exchange -

'Forced to do drugs' According to the report, the employee accused the executive bank director of forcing him to be her “sex slave.”

"I was raped, secually assulted [sic], harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley,’’ the 35-year-old claimed.

'Retaliation' The employee claimed, "I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm."

HR investigation and Separation Agreement He further claimed that, "HR conducted an ‘investigation’ but they ultimately made me signed [sic] a Separation Agreement."

'Sign under duress' When asked by the bot whether the separation agreement included clauses waiving his rights to pursue legal action or discuss the matter publicly, he replied, "Yes but I was forced to sign under duress."

Evidence He claimed to have “ample evidence” of his alleged suffering.

About the case The employee joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024. He filed an internal complaint against Lorna Hajdini in May 2025. The bank’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. He later joined investment firm Bregal Sagemount as a principal. He left that role on April 2 and filed the lawsuit on April 27/28 in New York County Supreme Court.

The suit alleges Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, subjected him to non-consensual sexual acts, used racial slurs, and threatened his bonus and career if he did not comply.

Responses from Hajdini and JPMorgan Hajdini’s lawyers said she "categorically denies the allegations."

They added, "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."

JPMorgan told the New York Post that a thorough internal investigation by HR and in-house lawyers found no evidence supporting the allegations.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”