Months before filing his explosive lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini, the former JPMorgan Chase employee allegedly sought guidance from an online legal-advice chatbot, The New York Post reported on Friday, citing transcripts of the conversation. While the publication has identified the victim, we have chosen not to name him. A banner with the JP Morgan Asset Management logo on the redevelopment site of 65 Gresham Street in London (Bloomberg)

What's the chatbot angle in the Lorna Hajdini case? The Post reported that the exchange was posted on AskALawyerOnCall.com around July last year and appeared to show the self-identified victim discussing allegations of sexual assault, workplace retaliation and drug use connected to a former employer.

Read More: 'If you don’t f*** my brains out': 5 shocking details sex harassment in case against JP Morgan executive

“I was raped, secually assulted [sic], harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley,’’ the user allegedly wrote during the chatbot conversation.

The same exchange continued with additional accusations involving workplace retaliation.

“I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm,” he allegedly added.

According to screenshots published by the outlet, the site connected the victim to a legal adviser operating under the username ‘Joycelaw’, described on the platform as an ‘expert’ in employment and business law. During parts of the conversation, the alleged abuser was described as male - a major contrast to the lawsuit the former JP Morgan worker later filed against Hajdini.

Read More: JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini denies sexual assault allegations by ‘Indian’ ex-colleague, calls lawsuit a ‘fabrication’

“I was sexually assaulted and harassed by my former boss, and he even forced me to do drugs,’’ he supposedly told the chatbot adviser.

The transcript also referenced a separation agreement tied to the alleged incidents.

“Yes but I was forced to sign under duress,” the alleged victim purportedly claimed while stating he had ‘AMPLE evidence’ of his suffering.

Elsewhere in the exchange, the user allegedly described long-term emotional fallout tied to the claims.

“I signed it because I was scared and felt I had no choice. He said he would ruin my career if I didn’t comply. After I signed, he started spreading lies about me, claiming I made everything up. It was disheartening because most people at work didn’t know the truth,’’ he allegedly wrote.

“I’ve been struggling mentally since then. It was a terrible experience, and I left under awful circumstances. He told everyone a false narrative about me, which made it even harder,” the transcript stated.

At one point, the chatbot adviser referenced allegations dating back to 2020 — despite him not joining JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team until spring 2024.

“Since this happened in 2020, you might still have options. Have you considered filing a workers’ compensation claim?” Joycelaw reportedly wrote.

He allegedly replied: “I didn’t think about that. I just feel stuck because I signed that waiver,’’ before adding, “Everyone seems to refuse to help me because of it.”

The transcript further claimed the alleged victim accused the unnamed alleged abuser of damaging his career prospects.

“He breached the NDA and told my new employer about what happened,” Rana supposedly said.

The online discussion also suggested him was exploring possible legal action long before filing his recent complaint in New York.

“Do you think I actually have a valid claim?” and “Do you know anyone who might take my case?” were among the questions he allegedly posed to the chatbot adviser.

The Lorna Hajdini lawsuit and her response The lawsuit, filed anonymously by a ‘John Doe’ before later being withdrawn for 'corrections'— accused Hajdini of coercive sexual abuse, claiming she turned him into her ‘sex slave’ through threats, drugs and intimidation. The complaint alleged Hajdini used Rohypnol and Viagra, threatened his bonus compensation and forced sexual encounters.

Hajdini has strongly denied the allegations through her attorneys.

“She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said, as per The Post.

The lawsuit also named JPMorgan as a defendant, accusing the bank of retaliation and failing to properly investigate his complaints. However, the company said its internal review found no evidence supporting his allegations.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”