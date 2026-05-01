JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini denies sexual assault allegations by ‘Indian’ ex-colleague, calls lawsuit a ‘fabrication’

A high-ranking JPMorgan Chase executive has denied allegations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed this week. Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s leveraged finance division, has called the accusations a “complete fabrication” in a statement through her lawyers. Lorna Hajdini has denied all allegations (Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

“Lorna categorically denies the allegations,” her lawyers told The NY Post. “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the New York County Supreme Court under the pseudonym “John Doe,” accuses Hajdini of serious misconduct. It claimed that Hajdini subjected the plaintiff to “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts,” drugged him with substances including Rohypnol and Viagra, and used racial slurs.

The legal filing includes several explosive words said by Hajdini, which her legal team maintains were never spoken.

Some of them were, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.” “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.” “You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.” “I’m going to ruin you, I f***ing own you.”

The allegations have not been proven in court and remain contested.

JPMorgan Chase has also strongly denied the claims, saying an internal investigation conducted by its HR and legal teams found no evidence supporting them.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a bank spokesperson said, adding that multiple employees cooperated with the review but the complainant did not fully participate or provide key supporting details.

People familiar with the matter said Hajdini and John Doe worked on the same leveraged finance team between 2024 and 2025 but did not have a direct reporting relationship. They reported to different managing directors, as per The NYP.

The lawsuit also alleges failures in internal handling of complaints. Sources said Rana had raised concerns internally in May 2025 before later seeking a financial settlement to exit the firm.

Allies of Hajdini, an NYU Stern graduate, described her as a “top performer” whose reputation has been unfairly “tarnished.”

Staff inside the bank have described a “strange” atmosphere, with some employees allegedly discussing the matter on private messaging apps rather than monitored internal systems. One senior staffer reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Everyone’s wondering what Jamie thinks,” referring to CEO Jamie Dimon.