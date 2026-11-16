Fact check: Viral social media post falsely claims Trump urged Americans to stock up on 90 days of supplies

A viral screenshot claiming President Donald Trump has warned Americans of possible food and banking disruptions has sparked confusion on social media. The alleged Truth Social post urges people to stock up on 90 days of supplies and withdraw cash from banks. However, the message is fake, and Trump did not make any such post.

What the viral screenshot claims

A viral screenshot claims Trump asked Americans to stock up on food, but no such post exists. (REUTERS)

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A rumor on social media says President Donald Trump asked Americans to get ready for an outage and stock up on supplies, citing intelligence reports. The claim began as a screenshot that seems to show a post from Trump’s official Truth Social account.

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The alleged post read, “URGENT: New intelligence and global developments indicate there could be serious disruptions to our food supply, banking system, and critical services in the coming weeks.”

It also said, “To protect your family, I strongly recommend that Americans take the following steps immediately: Stock up on at least 90 DAYS of food, water, and essential supplies. Withdraw your cash from the bank and keep it on hand.”

The post further said, “Be prepared for potential internet and cell service outages. This is about being prepared, not panicking. The risks are real, and it’s better to be ready now than to be caught off guard later,” Trump added. “I want to thank Diane Cavoto, who has been sounding the alarm on this for months. She has been right, and her guidance has helped many Americans get prepared. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J TRUMP.”

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{{^usCountry}} The screenshot was shared on X, Threads and Facebook and got millions of views. Many people seemed to believe it was real, while a few called it fake and asked for a fact check. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The screenshot was shared on X, Threads and Facebook and got millions of views. Many people seemed to believe it was real, while a few called it fake and asked for a fact check. {{/usCountry}}

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Here is the post:

Also read: Sean Duffy blames past administrations for US air traffic crisis, seeks additional $50 billion for FAA upgrade

Fact check: No such post exists

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The screenshot is fake and made up. No such post exists on Trump's official Truth Social account. The claim has no evidence to support it.

If Trump had posted and later deleted the post, credible news outlets would likely have reported it. However, a Google search found no such reports.

Also read: Trump blames Biden for US FAA ground stop, urges Congress to fund air traffic control system upgrade

What people are saying on X

The claim mostly drew mockery and criticism from online users.

One user wrote, “Now you’re pissing me off....this shit ain’t real.” Another said, “This is not posted on his Truth Social so its BS.”

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Another wrote, “No kidding. I can’t afford 90 days of food.” Another said, “It’s bad enough really that we don’t need to make it up.”

One user asked for the post to be removed, writing, “Trump did not post this, take it down!”

Another wrote, “The sad part is I had to actually research to see if it was real. DJT is delusional enough to create a bank run out of stupidity.”

However, the viral screenshot is not authentic.