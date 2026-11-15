Sean Duffy blames past administrations for US air traffic crisis, seeks additional $50 billion for FAA upgrade

Speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Duffy again asked Congress to approve another $50 billion to upgrade the system. He said years of too little investment have left key aviation equipment outdated, as per The Hill.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed earlier administrations and Congress for the poor state of America’s air traffic control system. His comments came after a nationwide ground stop on Friday that stopped all US flights and disrupted air travel across the country.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed previous administrations and Congress for the outdated air traffic control system after a nationwide flight disruption on Friday. He has called for another $50 billion to upgrade the system, saying the $12.5 billion already approved by Congress is not enough.

Why is Sean Duffy asking Congress for another $50 billion to upgrade the FAA?

Why is Sean Duffy asking Congress for another $50 billion to upgrade the FAA?

When CNN asked if he was responsible for Friday’s disruption, Duffy did not give a direct answer. “I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations,” he said.

“When we do work and things go wrong, of course I’m the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me,” Duffy said. “I have systems that are from the 90s. I have radar that are from the 60s and 70s.”

Also read: L3Harris, contractor that revamped Trump’s Qatar-gifted jet, questioned by Sean Duffy amid FAA outage

Duffy says $12.5 billion is not enough to fix FAA problems Duffy said the $12.5 billion Congress approved earlier is far too small. “$12.5 billion after decades of lack of investment is not nearly enough money to fix all the problems we have in the airspace,” he said, cited by The Hill.

He added that this money was set aside for specific work such as radios, radar and telecommunications equipment. It cannot be used for other problems.

He also spoke about the poor condition of air traffic control towers. he said some buildings have no working elevators or air conditioning, while others have leaking roofs.

On Fox News Sunday, Duffy said, “Congress gave us $12.5B, but they were very specific on how we can spend it. I have got money for radar and radio....But I have no money for new network, I don't have any new money to build new software to separate planes in the airspace. So, its interesting when they say i have all this money, yes, but they said specifically how I had to use that money.”