Sean Duffy blames past administrations for US air traffic crisis, seeks additional $50 billion for FAA upgrade
After a nationwide ground stop on Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said old systems and too little money are the real problem.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed previous administrations and Congress for the outdated air traffic control system after a nationwide flight disruption on Friday. He has called for another $50 billion to upgrade the system, saying the $12.5 billion already approved by Congress is not enough.
Duffy points finger at past leaders
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed earlier administrations and Congress for the poor state of America’s air traffic control system. His comments came after a nationwide ground stop on Friday that stopped all US flights and disrupted air travel across the country.
Speaking to CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Duffy again asked Congress to approve another $50 billion to upgrade the system. He said years of too little investment have left key aviation equipment outdated, as per The Hill.
Deep Dive
When CNN asked if he was responsible for Friday’s disruption, Duffy did not give a direct answer. “I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations,” he said.
“When we do work and things go wrong, of course I’m the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me,” Duffy said. “I have systems that are from the 90s. I have radar that are from the 60s and 70s.”
Also read: L3Harris, contractor that revamped Trump’s Qatar-gifted jet, questioned by Sean Duffy amid FAA outage
Duffy says $12.5 billion is not enough to fix FAA problems
Duffy said the $12.5 billion Congress approved earlier is far too small. “$12.5 billion after decades of lack of investment is not nearly enough money to fix all the problems we have in the airspace,” he said, cited by The Hill.
He added that this money was set aside for specific work such as radios, radar and telecommunications equipment. It cannot be used for other problems.
He also spoke about the poor condition of air traffic control towers. he said some buildings have no working elevators or air conditioning, while others have leaking roofs.
On Fox News Sunday, Duffy said, “Congress gave us $12.5B, but they were very specific on how we can spend it. I have got money for radar and radio....But I have no money for new network, I don't have any new money to build new software to separate planes in the airspace. So, its interesting when they say i have all this money, yes, but they said specifically how I had to use that money.”
Also read: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blames FAA nationwide ground stop on ‘contractor error or faulty equipment’
Democrats hit back
Democrats have asked why the Trump administration wants tens of billions of dollars more when it has used only a small part of the money it already got from Congress, according to The Hill.
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also spoke to CNN and rejected Duffy’s blame on Congress. He said Congress has given the administration what it asked for.
“It’s really rich to hear the secretary pointing the fingers at Congress when Congress has given the administration what they asked for,” Van Hollen said Sunday. “If they need more, they should come up and justify it. I will support what is necessary to have a safe system and a reliable system.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More