Fact Check: Was FaZe Rug killed in a car crash? Truth behind viral Brawadis video

Social media users have been sharing claims that FaZe Rug was in a deadly car crash in Los Angeles. The claims began after an emotional video of his brother, Brawadis, went viral, again. The claim is false.

Brawadis’ old crying video is going viral again with a false claim about FaZe Rug. ((Instagram))

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The viral video does not show Brawadis reacting to a car crash involving FaZe Rug. There is no credible evidence or official confirmation that FaZe Rug was in any car accident.

What the false post said

The old video is going viral again. An account named @MediaVauIt posted with it and wrote, “Brawadis went live in tears telling his fans that his younger brother, FaZe Rug, was involved in a deadly car crash last night in LA.

“I found out in the morning he was already gone.”

“I’m going to post daily on YouTube to keep his legacy alive.””

Here is the video that is going viral:

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In the original video, Brawadis became emotional after meeting a Goldendoodle. This is the same breed as his late dog, Booker. Seeing the dog reminded him of his own pet, and he broke down in tears.

The clip is about the loss of his pet. It has no link to any car accident involving FaZe Rug.

How people reacted on X

Many users believed the claim on social media:

As per reactions on X, one user wrote, “Bro drives too fast and crazy.”

Another said, “Such an emotional moment. Feel sad for him.”

One user asked, “He’s okay now ?”

Another wrote, “He used to be my favorite streamer.”

Others doubted it.

One user said, “This can’t be real.”

Another wrote, “He’s not dead hes alive this is rumor.”

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One more user said, “Can’t believe you fake something like this, really messed up dude not cool.”

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How did Brawadis’ dog Booker die?

Booker died on April 30, 2026, after a fight with lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. According to Brawadis, Booker was diagnosed just three months before his death. The cancer spread fast, even with medicine and chemotherapy.

As per Brawadis, the cancer reached many parts of Booker’s body. He struggled to breathe and eat, and his lymph nodes became badly swollen. Doctors told the family there was no cure and that the cancer was moving fast. Brawadis then made the hard decision to put Booker down to end his suffering.