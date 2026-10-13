Sahil Jilani's mother hospitalized after learning of his death; family issues statement after hiker's body found in Smoky Mountains

A 24-year-old Texas man who went missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been found dead. His sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, said their mother was hospitalized after learning of his death. Sahil Jilani, 24, from Texas, was found dead at Abrams Falls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Great Smoky Mountains National Park/Facebook)

Sahil Jilani found dead in Great Smoky Mountains A missing 24-year-old Texas man has been found dead in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to his family.

The National Park Service posted a bulletin about the disappearance of Sahil Jilani. The agency said he was last seen at the Riverstone Campground in Townsend, Tennessee, on Monday, October 5, at 8pm local time. Two days later, authorities found his vehicle at the Abrams Falls trailhead, officials added.

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Mother hospitalized after hearing the news On Friday, October 9, Jilani’s sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, shared a social media post saying her brother was dead, as per KHOU.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, October 11, Bustamante said their mother was hospitalized after she learned about the death of her son.

Additionally, A GoFundMe for Sahil Jilani has raised $10,581 of its $41.2K USD goal.

What the family said Bustamante wrote, “With extremely heavy hearts, we share the news that the search for Sahil has ended, and he has passed away. Please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

She said Jilani was caught in swift and strong currents at Abrams Falls. She described what happened as a “sudden, tragic accident that turned critical within moments.”

Bustamante also wrote, “While we await official reports, we believe Sahil tragically drowned after becoming caught in powerful hydraulic currents near the waterfall.”