FBI arrests Ian Brinksman, government contractor accused of leaking classified defense information to lover

The FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, a Washington, DC-based government contractor, on Friday for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a romantic partner. The partner later published material online, the US Department of Justice said.

The FBI arrested Ian A. Brinksman, a Washington, DC-based government contractor, on Friday for allegedly transmitting classified national defense information to a romantic partner. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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Brinksman, 42, was arrested after an FBI search of his residence and charged through a criminal complaint with unlawfully transmitting national defense information.

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The charges alleged that he used his position of trust and access to sensitive government systems to obtain and share classified material.

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What is Ian Brinksman accused of?

According to the complaint, Brinksman held a Top Secret security clearance with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) access while working for a US government agency and later as a contractor supporting the same agency.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he currently works as a Manager with Deloitte. He has also previously worked at national security consultancy, and as a reserve intelligence officer for the United States Navy.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators allege he provided classified information to an individual who operated an online publication on Substack and had publicly stated that she accepted leaks. The Justice Department did not publicly identify the online publisher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators allege he provided classified information to an individual who operated an online publication on Substack and had publicly stated that she accepted leaks. The Justice Department did not publicly identify the online publisher. {{/usCountry}}

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A DC Examiner journalist, Kaela Deese, claimed after the arrest that the individual could be journalist Aida Chavez, who has previously covered national security issues. However, those claims have not been confirmed by federal authorities.

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Brinksman allegedly maintained personal relationship with Substack publisher

The criminal complaint stated that Brinksman began working for a US government agency in 2020 in Virginia. He joined “Company 1” in 2022 as a developer for systems integration work. The company provided services to the same government agency, according to prosecutors.

The complaint detailed that Brinksman maintained a personal relationship with “Individual 1” (Substack publisher). The complaint stated that the publisher later released reporting based on classified assessments from the government agency connected to Brinksman’s work.

A fundraising article published by Individual 1 in September 2026 reportedly stated that the publication had produced reporting based on classified government assessments. Prosecutors also cited a social media post in which “Individual 1” allegedly wrote, “I also accept leaks.”

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Officials said the alleged disclosures involved some of the nation’s most sensitive information. “As alleged, Brinksman reached far outside his own duties to obtain some of our Nation’s most closely held secrets and handed them to a romantic partner he knew intended to publish them,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said.

The FBI said protecting classified information remains a major counterintelligence priority.

“Anyone caught abusing their position of trust within the government by jeopardizing national security and putting our brave warriors at risk will be met with the full weight of justice,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post.

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CIA, FBI investigate alleged national security breach

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the contractor had provided services to the agency and was arrested after a referral from the CIA. He said the release of classified information could threaten intelligence sources, ongoing operations and officers.

“The unauthorized release of classified material poses grave risks to our national security, intelligence sources, ongoing operations, and our officers,” Ratcliffe said.

The FBI Chicago Field Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Washington Field Office.