Television and radio broadcasts across the United States are set to carry a brief emergency announcement on November 17 as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tests the country's public warning system.

FEMA’s November 17 nationwide alert test will interrupt US television and radio broadcasts briefly, while officials dismiss rumours of a nationwide blackout. (Unsplash)

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The exercise is being conducted with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Its purpose is to check whether emergency messages can reach people through television and radio during situations such as natural disasters, severe weather and other threats to public safety.

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The planned test has also attracted attention because of online claims about a possible 90-day blackout across the US. However, FEMA's exercise is not an announcement of a power shutdown or an actual emergency.

When will the FEMA emergency alert test take place?

The nationwide test is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. The announcement will be broadcast at different local times across US time zones.

The expected schedule is:

Eastern Time: 2:20 pm

Central Time: 1:20 pm

Mountain Time: 12:20 pm

Pacific Time: 11:20 am

Alaska Time: 10:20 am

Hawaii Time: 9:20 am

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{{^usCountry}} The alert is expected to last around one minute. People watching television or listening to the radio during the scheduled period may hear the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alert is expected to last around one minute. People watching television or listening to the radio during the scheduled period may hear the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: FEMA alert test today, November 17: Time, national emergency test and US blackout rumours explained

Will the FEMA alert appear on mobile phones?

No, the November 17 exercise will focus on the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which delivers warnings through television and radio broadcasters. It will not include Wireless Emergency Alerts, the notifications sent directly to mobile phones.

FEMA last conducted a nationwide test of the wireless alert system in 2023. The current exercise is focused on checking the television and radio warning network. It may also reach people using cable television, satellite television, satellite radio and wireline video services.

Is a 90-day blackout planned across the US?

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Social media posts have claimed that the US could experience a nationwide power outage lasting 90 days from November 17. However, the government has not announced any such blackout or plans to shut down the country's electricity grid.

Also Read: JD Vance says ‘we don’t see a crisis coming down’ as FEMA addresses nationwide blackout rumours

The rumours have also been linked to Microsoft's global Outlook outage last week and a rare ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Neither event confirms that a nationwide power disruption is planned.

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Online discussions have also referred to a Pentagon plan concerning the protection of critical energy supplies, infrastructure and other resources during possible disruptions. The plan focuses on ensuring access to essential resources during emergencies. It does not announce a nationwide electricity shutdown.

FEMA addressed the speculation in a post on X on November 16, clarifying that the scheduled announcement was a routine test of the emergency warning system.

What will the test announcement sound like?

Television and radio programmes will briefly stop to carry an alert tone followed by a recorded announcement. The message is expected to identify the broadcast as a nationwide test and confirm that no action is required from the public.

The exact sound and appearance may vary between broadcasters. The announcement may be delivered in English, Spanish or both languages.

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People do not need to switch off their devices, contact emergency services or take any special action.

Federal law requires FEMA to test the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at least once every three years. The previous nationwide test took place on October 4, 2023.

If an actual emergency or major weather event prevents the November 17 exercise, FEMA and the FCC can postpone it.

December 3, 2026, is the announced backup date.