Fire at Huntington Beach building; videos show firefighters at 7000 block of Beachpoint Circle in California city

A three-alarm structure fire broke out in the 7000 block of Beachpoint Circle in Huntington Beach, California, on November 9. The Huntington Beach Fire Department informed that firefighters are on scene, working to get the blaze under control.

Videos showed a large number of firefighting trucks at the scene in Huntington Beach, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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A cause for the fire was not shared by authorities and they did not mention anything about evacuations from the affected site.

Huntington Beach fire: Videos emerge

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Videos from the Huntington Beach fire showed a large number of firefighting engines present. The person sharing the video claimed that many people had been injured in an explosion at the site of the fire.

However, authorities are yet to confirm this information.

The person added that there was “massive emergency unit response, never seen them respond this heavily before.”

Another photo from the scene was shared on Facebook.

The person claimed that the blaze had broken out behind the Ford dealership. Official statements have not confirmed this. A map of the location where the fire broke out was shared as well.

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{{^usCountry}} The map appeared to show that the fire had broken out near a dental office. Yet another video showed a firefighting truck heading off with sirens blaring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The map appeared to show that the fire had broken out near a dental office. Yet another video showed a firefighting truck heading off with sirens blaring. {{/usCountry}}

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Huntington Beach fire: Reactions pour in

There were more claims of an explosion of having taken place. “I heard all that and saw it on pulse point it was right by dennys right ? Any idea on why the explosion happened,” one wrote. Another added that the fire appeared to be in apartments behind the dental offices, and said, “beach and Ellis across the street from play it again looked to be a dental office.”

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One person asked whether the building was commercial or residential. “Beachpoint has office buildings in front of the residential apartments,” one said.

Fire reported amid flooding in Huntington Beach

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The news of the fire comes after reports of flooding in Huntington Beach. Seawater has been rising, and a recent report noted that a Southern California man was forced to move out of his home.

“When I got home from work, when I heard that my house was flooding, there was three, four, not five inches of water from front to back of the house and all the bedrooms and everything,” the person said, and added, “Not just on my street, but across Pacific Coast Highway on the island. Several people got completely flooded over there too.”

The National Weather Service also issued a coastal flood advisory for Orange County beaches through Tuesday noon. They warned of minor to locally moderate flooding. As per the NWS, flooding could impact coastal roads and parking lots.