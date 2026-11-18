A fire was reported at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, prompting an immediate response from emergency crews.

Fire reported at CIA headquarters campus in Langley, Virginia REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Freelance photographer Andrew Leyden reported on X that the fire was in the building's air handling system. The fire was knocked down, and firefighters began venting smoke as units started standing down.

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The DC MD VA Live reported that Fairfax County firefighters extinguished a small electrical fire in the air handling system at CIA headquarters.

Crews continued ventilating the building, with no injuries reported. Most fire apparatus were being returned to service.

Latest update on CIA headquarters fire

In a fresh update of events, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that a fire alarm went off at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. However, she was told that the all-clear was given after 15 minutes and no fire was found.

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{{^usCountry}} Washington DC-based reporter Larry Calhoun shared further details, reporting that Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department crews and CIA Police responded to smoke inside a six-storey government building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington DC-based reporter Larry Calhoun shared further details, reporting that Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department crews and CIA Police responded to smoke inside a six-storey government building. {{/usCountry}}

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Smoke was located on the second floor near a VAV heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit, but no visible fire was found. The building was evacuated as a precaution. The call came in at around 5:08 pm on November 17, 2026, and most emergency units have since returned to service.

Fairfax county fire and rescue issues statement

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Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has now issued an update, confirming that crews responded to CIA headquarters in McLean shortly after 5 pm on November 17 following reports of smoke inside the building.

In a post on X, the department confirmed that the smoke came from the HVAC system. However, firefighters found no fire or other emergency at the site. The department also confirmed that its crews have since left the location.