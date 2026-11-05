Flavio Bolsonaro to attend conservative forum CPAC’s Mar-a-Lago gala days after fleeing Brazil

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has announced that former presidential candidate and Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro will be participating in the organization’s annual gala this Thursday, November 5, at the Mar a Lago club in Florida. This is set to be his first in-person public appearance after leaving Brazil for US territory.

This will be Flávio Bolsonaro's first in-person public appearance after leaving Brazil for US territory (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP) (AFP)

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The conservative platform confirmed on social media that the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro will be listed among the event’s main speakers. The event will be held in President Donald Trump’s auditorium of the Palm Beach complex.

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Also Read | Brazil summons Argentina's representative after Bolsonaro flees to US via Argentina

“Join @FlavioBolsonaro at the CPAC Mar-a-Lago Gala this Thursday, November 5,” CPAC shared on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The organization also shared a statement by Matt Schlapp, a lobbyist who is chairman of the American Conservative Union, which read, “This is a serious time in the fight against communism and its noxious lawfare and propaganda. CPAC is becoming the place where freedom fighters from around the globe come together to plot, plan, and support each other. We are honored that @FlavioBolsonaro and @BolsonaroSP will make time to address CPAC at its annual summit at Mar-a-Lago. The Bolsonaros have been through hell and back in their attempt to remove communists from power in Brazil. Sadly, America took a tragic turn toward socialism on Tuesday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organization also shared a statement by Matt Schlapp, a lobbyist who is chairman of the American Conservative Union, which read, “This is a serious time in the fight against communism and its noxious lawfare and propaganda. CPAC is becoming the place where freedom fighters from around the globe come together to plot, plan, and support each other. We are honored that @FlavioBolsonaro and @BolsonaroSP will make time to address CPAC at its annual summit at Mar-a-Lago. The Bolsonaros have been through hell and back in their attempt to remove communists from power in Brazil. Sadly, America took a tragic turn toward socialism on Tuesday.” {{/usCountry}}

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Flávio Bolsonaro’s return to the public scene in the US

Bolsonaro is returning to the public scene in the US days after he justified leaving his country. He claimed that he was suffering “persecution” at the hands of Brazilian judicial authorities.

Also Read | Trump helped Flávio Bolsonaro flee to US after Brazil election defeat, arranged temporary stay: Report

Bolsonaro criticized Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes in his first remote interventions. The judge had reportedly canceled his passport. Bolsonaro condemned a supposed electoral fraud, although he presented no evidence, and said that he intended to lead an “opposition in exile” against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Government.

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Trump has made it clear that he will not be holding a bilateral meeting with the Brazilian leader for now. However, he has supported Bolsonaro’s staying in the US, saying that he is welcome to remain in the country “as long as he wants.”