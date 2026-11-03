Florida declares state of emergency in 7 counties after heavy rains trigger flooding; roads closed, schools disrupted

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for seven counties on Monday after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, road closures and disruptions to schools and election preparations.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued the emergency order as torrential rain flooded parts of central and south Florida. (Unsplash)

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The emergency declaration covers Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties, where officials reported significant flooding after intense rain and thunderstorms moved across parts of central and south Florida.

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A flash flood warning was issued for portions of the affected counties as rainfall continued to worsen conditions. According to NBC News, the governor’s executive order said flooding had affected critical infrastructure, including major highways, roads, airports and schools.

Weather chasers on social media also warned that additional storms could increase flood risks in already affected communities. The worst conditions were reported in Brevard County and along Florida’s Treasure Coast, where rising water levels affected transportation.

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Flooding closes schools and creates midterm election challenges

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{{^usCountry}} The heavy rainfall created additional challenges for local officials because the flooding occurred close to election activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heavy rainfall created additional challenges for local officials because the flooding occurred close to election activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Several counties began preparing for possible changes to polling locations if voters could not safely reach election sites.

Under Florida law, election supervisors can designate alternative polling places during a state of emergency if existing locations become unsafe or inaccessible. Officials must notify voters about any changes and provide access to replacement sites.

In Brevard County, schools were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday because of flooding concerns, NBC News reported. Officials also closed several roads after heavy rain inundated parts of the county.

Brevard Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic said election officials were monitoring conditions and preparing backup plans if polling sites became inaccessible. “Yes, we are conducting an election tomorrow,” Bobanic told News Service of Florida.

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He added that many polling locations were already prepared but officials continued reviewing conditions with local emergency management teams.

Some of Bobanic's election offices in Titusville, Melbourne and Palm Bay temporarily closed because of weather conditions, while the Viera location remained open, according to the county elections office.

A scheduled canvassing board meeting was also cancelled because of the flooding situation.

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State agencies respond as storms continue

The emergency order allows Florida officials to coordinate resources and assist counties dealing with flood damage.

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The state has faced weather-related election disruptions before. In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott approved emergency measures to establish alternative polling locations after Hurricane Michael struck the Panhandle as a Category 5 storm.

However, officials noted that the current situation developed quickly, leaving less time to inform voters if polling changes become necessary. “We will get the word out the best we can,” Bobanic said while discussing possible polling location adjustments.