Fort Stockton tornado touchdown: Scary videos show damage in Texas city

A tornado touched down outside of Fort Stockton in Texas on October 14. Videos of the twister were shared widely online.

A tornado touched down near Fort Stockton, Texas, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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NewsWest9 reported about the touchdown and posted a video.

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Another storm chaser posted a clip and commented “A large tornado touched down north of Fort Stockton, Texas a short time ago!”.

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) had earlier said there was a tornado warning for Fort Stockton until 3:15pm CDT or 4:15pm ET. Now, several photos and videos of the tornado have been shared online as it touched down outside the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) had earlier said there was a tornado warning for Fort Stockton until 3:15pm CDT or 4:15pm ET. Now, several photos and videos of the tornado have been shared online as it touched down outside the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Fort Stockton tornado: Scary photos and videos emerge

One person shared a photo showing the alleged tornado and wrote “Picture of the Fort Stockton tornado.”

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A stormchasers group added “Confirmed tornado northeast of Fort Stockton in Southwest Texas. Moving northeast away from town.”

Yet another clip showed the tornado from a distance as a person moving in the car recorded.

People shared more photos with one writing “A small tornado just went passed the house. In the south side of Ft.Stockton headed towards Roonie park.”

Fort Stockton tornado damage update

Trees were uprooted due to the tornado and videos shared in the aftermath showed some structural damage. A local reporter shared a clip from the Pecos County Courthouse and wrote “On the ground at Zero Stone Park in front of the Pecos County Courthouse, where an entire tree has been uprooted and flagpoles bent following severe weather and tornado warnings. The cause of the damage has not been confirmed. Multiple reports of tornadoes on the ground in Pecos County are also coming in. More updates as information is verified.”

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Fort Stockton Pioneer, a local newspaper, also posted a video online, and reported windows seemed to have shattered.

While the tornado warning has now expired, a local learning center cancelled classes. “Today's Classes Canceled Due to Tornado Warning. Emails will be going out to our Sprout families shortly with details about rescheduled classes. Please be on the lookout for those updates. Please stay safe, everyone!,” they wrote.

A page on the weather noted “It formed quick. A broken line of thunderstorms, including some with broad rotation, formed west of town around lunchtime. One particular supercell had tightening spin as it passed just north of I-10. Radar shows a strong “couplet” just before 2:30. A pixel with winds blowing 91 mph TOWARD the radar was touching one with winds blowing 10 mph AWAY FROM the radar. Opposite winds right next to each other? Rotation — i.e. that’s where the tornado was,” speaking of the Fort Stockton tornado.