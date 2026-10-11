Tornado hits Screven County, Georgia: Videos capture massive twister near Newington
A damaging tornado has been confirmed in Screven County, Georgia, and is moving northeast at 25 mph.
Update (4:10pm EDT): The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended Tornado Watch 679 to five southeast Georgia counties until 8pm local time, Saturday, as per WJCL.
The watch covers Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. According to WJCL, areas included in the watch are Darien, Fort Stewart, Garden City, Hinesville, Ludowici, Pembroke, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Savannah and Tybee Island.
Tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Residents should keep an eye on weather updates. They should also be ready to move to a safe place if a warning is issued.
Initial story: A tornado was reported in progress in South Georgia, with videos shared by storm chasers showing a massive twister near Newington, Georgia.
As per the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado warning remains in effect for Screven County until 3:45pm EDT.
At 3:31 p.m. EDT, a confirmed tornado was near Hunters, according to the NWS. It was moving northeast at 25 mph.
The NWS said the source of the confirmation was law enforcement.
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Here are the videos:
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What is the danger?
The NWS has listed the hazard as a “damaging tornado.”
According to the NWS, flying debris will be dangerous for anyone caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Roofs, windows and vehicles will also be damaged, and tree damage is likely.
According to Ryan Hall, Y’all, a digital meteorologist, have confirmed a large and dangerous tornado in Screven County, Georgia. He posted on X: “Get to an interior room on the lowest floor right now if you’re in Screven County, Georgia. Spotters have confirmed a large, dangerous tornado near Captolo moving northeast toward Newington, Hunters, and Sheppards. This PDS Tornado Warning runs until 3:15pm EDT."
Which areas are hit?
As per the NWS, the areas impacted are mainly rural parts of Screven County.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More