Tornado hits Screven County, Georgia: Videos capture massive twister near Newington

Update (4:10pm EDT): The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended Tornado Watch 679 to five southeast Georgia counties until 8pm local time, Saturday, as per WJCL. A tornado warning is in effect for Screven County. (Unsplash/ Representative image)

The watch covers Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. According to WJCL, areas included in the watch are Darien, Fort Stewart, Garden City, Hinesville, Ludowici, Pembroke, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Savannah and Tybee Island.

Tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Residents should keep an eye on weather updates. They should also be ready to move to a safe place if a warning is issued.

Initial story: A tornado was reported in progress in South Georgia, with videos shared by storm chasers showing a massive twister near Newington, Georgia.

As per the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado warning remains in effect for Screven County until 3:45pm EDT.

At 3:31 p.m. EDT, a confirmed tornado was near Hunters, according to the NWS. It was moving northeast at 25 mph.

The NWS said the source of the confirmation was law enforcement.

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