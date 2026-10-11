SoCal flooding update: Newport Beach closes all beaches, Long Beach orders evacuations as Tropical Storm Rachel nears

As per the NY Post , Newport Beach has shut all beaches and piers as strong waves keep flooding the coast. The closures began Saturday. Officials said conditions were getting worse.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood warning for beaches in Los Angeles , Orange and San Diego counties through 3pm local time, Sunday.

Southern California's coastal communities are preparing for more flooding as Tropical Storm Rachel brings dangerous waves and rising seawater. Newport Beach has closed all its beaches and piers, while crews work to strengthen sand barriers ahead of another high tide.

“We’re planning for the worst,” Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis said at a Friday night press conference. Mayor Lauren Kleiman said: “We’ve worked all summer to prepare for this.”

Crews were still working on Saturday morning to fill gaps in sand berms. This raised fears of another round of flooding.

The city declared a local emergency on Friday. Floodwaters overtook homes and businesses on Balboa Island. Seawater also rushed across the Balboa Peninsula.

“Due to ongoing flooding, all city beaches and piers are closed until further notice,” the city announced. Officials also warned: “Flooding and hazardous conditions pose serious safety risks.”

Also read: Tropical Storm Rachel tracker: Latest path, California landfall forecast and cities at risk

Flood warning issued Southern California’s coastal towns are getting ready for high tide on Saturday morning. As per forecasters, Tropical Storm Rachel is expected to bring damaging flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Coastal Flood Warning through 3pm local time on Sunday. It covers beach communities in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, including Avalon on Catalina Island.

The NWS said Long Beach and Malibu are especially at risk of “damaging seawater flooding.”

The NWS warning says: “For vulnerable south-facing beaches, seawater flooding can damage beach roads and structures, especially around the time of high tide. For all other beaches and harbors, shallow and minor seawater flooding can impact beaches and walkways. For all beach areas, significant erosion is expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

According to the NWS, the worst flooding is expected on Sunday because of rain chances and higher tides caused by the storm.

The storm will most likely make landfall well south of the US-Mexico border, but rain and coastal flooding will still be felt in Southern California.

Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 11-20: What weather will the US see?

Long Beach: Homes red-tagged, evacuation ordered High tides on Friday caused damage in Long Beach and Newport Beach. Long Beach residents told CBS LA that pieces of boardwalk have battered windows and homes along the shoreline. At least eight homes were red-tagged by Friday night.

The city has issued a mandatory evacuation order for homes on Seaside Walk.

“The City is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for homes on Seaside Walk between 64th and 66th Place (6400 and 6500 block). This will take effect at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 and continue through noon on Tuesday, October 13,” the city of Long Beach said.

“The return date is subject to change based on evolving conditions City personnel are going door-to-door in the impacted area to provide further instructions. Additionally, an Alert Long Beach message has been sent to residents of the Peninsula ahead of time regarding the evacuation, and another will be sent when the order is in place at 7pm."