Fortnite server status: How to solve ‘profile query failed’, supervised settings errors amid Simpsons update

Fortnite players are facing widespread frustration as servers remain offline for the highly anticipated Simpsons mini-season update, with errors like "Profile Query Failed" and "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" blocking logins. Fortnite experienced a massive outage amid The Simpsons update(X)

The downtime began at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, on Saturday, following the "Welcome, Our Alien Overlords" live event featuring Kang and Kodos. Epic Games confirmed the outage, attributing it to the major v38.00 patch introducing Springfield-themed content, a new Battle Pass, cel-shaded graphics, and skins for Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa. Maintenance is expected to last several hours.

The "Profile Query Failed" error, which kicks players to the login screen, typically occurs due to server changes post-downtime or a mismatched system version, as noted in Epic's support page. Similarly, "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" signals a connectivity issue where the game can't fetch parental or account configs, often fixed by quick troubleshooting.

Read More: Fortnite The Simpsons update: Why Fortnite servers are not responding. Details on massive outage

How to Fix 'Profile Query Failed' Error

Verify Servers: Check status.epicgames.com or @FortniteStatus on X. If down, wait for maintenance to end—no fix needed.

Update Fortnite: Open Epic Games Launcher > Library > Fortnite > Settings > Enable Auto-Update. Restart if prompted.

Clear Cache: On PC, Epic Launcher > Settings > Clear Cache. For consoles, power cycle (unplug 30 seconds).

Reinstall if Persistent: Uninstall/reinstall via launcher (30-60 minutes); unlink/re-link accounts if cross-play issues arise.

How to Fix 'Failed to Download Supervised Settings' Error

Check Network: Run a speed test (25 Mbps+ recommended).

Reset Firewall: On Windows: Settings > Update & Security > Windows Security > Firewall > Advanced Settings > Reset to defaults.

Clear App Data: iOS: Offload App via Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Android: Settings > Apps > Fortnite > Storage > Clear Cache/Data.

Rebuild Database (PS5): Safe Mode > Clear Cache and Rebuild Database.

Contact Support: If unresolved, submit a ticket at epicgames.com/help with error details; response in 24 hours.