Nov 02, 2025
Fortnite The Simpsons update: Why Fortnite servers are not responding. Details on massive outage

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 01:43 am IST

Fortnite players are experiencing widespread outages as servers went offline for maintenance ahead of the highly anticipated The Simpsons mini-season launch

Fortnite players are experiencing widespread outages as servers went offline for scheduled maintenance ahead of the highly anticipated The Simpsons mini-season launch. The downtime, which began at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, following the ‘Welcome, Our Alien Overlords’ live event, has left millions unable to access Battle Royale, Zero Build, or Ranked modes.

Fortnite servers are down amid the Simpsons update(Unsplash)
Epic Games confirmed the shutdown on X, stating it's necessary to deploy update v38.00, introducing a Springfield-themed map, Simpsons Battle Pass, and cel-shaded graphics.

The outage is part of Epic's routine for major updates, but its timing immediately after the event, has frustrated users, with Downdetector reporting over 50,000 incidents in the first hour. Complaints peaked around matchmaking errors and 'servers not responding' messages.

The Simpsons collaboration, teased since late October, promises skins for Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, plus a new island blending Fortnite's chaos with Springfield's satire. It follows Fortnitemares 2025 and precedes Chapter 7, with Sidekicks (pets) debuting in the Battle Pass. On mobile, Android users via Epic Games Store and Switch players are affected, but the open beta for non-pre-order holders starts November 5 without codes.

Epic Games issues statememt

In a statement, Epic Games said: “Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.”

“Following the Welcome, Our Alien Overlords live event in Fortnite (Saturday, November 1st at 11 AM ET), Fortnite will go into downtime at 11:30 AM ET (3:30 PM UTC). The v38.00 update and the new Fortnite Season will release later the same day.”

FAQs

1. Why are Fortnite servers currently offline?

Fortnite is temporarily down for scheduled maintenance after the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event. The downtime allows Epic Games to roll out the brand-new crossover season featuring The Simpsons.

2. When will Fortnite be back online for The Simpsons season?

Servers are expected to return around 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT), though exact timing may vary depending on the progress of Epic Games’ updates.

3. What can players expect in the Fortnite x The Simpsons update?

The crossover introduces a Springfield-themed map, Simpsons-inspired Battle Pass, and cel-shaded visuals. Players can unlock skins of iconic characters, including Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.

Follow Us On