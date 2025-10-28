Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover: Date, time, battle pass, skins and more details

The rumors have finally turned out to be true as The Simpsons are officially landing in Fortnite. Epic Games confirmed the collaboration, marking the first-ever appearance of Springfield’s most famous family in the gaming giant’s universe. The Simpsons’ maiden Fortnite appearance will be out on November 1.(X/@Fortnite)

The crossover event kicks off November 1, right as the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 wraps up. It is said to be a short, self-contained mini-season that will take players straight to the town of Springfield - complete with chaos, humor, and a few familiar green faces.

From leaks to confirmation

Talks regarding a Simpsons x Fortnite crossover had been circulating for weeks, with data miners leaking concept art and early Battle Pass previews.

Epic’s announcement on Monday October 27, ended all speculation. The mini-season will feature Kang and Kodos, the alien duo from The Simpsons’ classic Treehouse of Horror episodes, as the main antagonists.

Fans can expect the mini-season to follow a live in-game event, where Kang and Kodos are said to “address the island” before launching their invasion.

Fortnite’s official account shared a teaser clip of the aliens’ ship hovering above the map, along with a short cinematic featuring Jonesy and Hope reacting to the abduction.

Simpson x Fortnite live event time

The live event begins on Saturday at 8 AM PDT; 11 AM EDT and 3 PM GMT. Following that, the servers will go offline for roughly five hours of downtime before the Springfield-themed mini-season begins later that day.

Simpson x Fortnite: What to expect in the new mini-season?

According to reliable Fortnite leakers, players will get a themed Battle Pass featuring The Simpsons characters, including Homer, Bart, and Lisa, along with unique emotes and themed weapons.

The new setting will include the Simpsons’ house, Moe’s Tavern, and the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant as playable locations.

Also Read: Is Fortnite down? Thousands in US report login issues. Check latest update

A lighter end to a spooky season

After the dark tones of the Fortnitemares event, this crossover promises something more playful - a mix of cartoon humor and Fortnite fun.

Even the official Simpsons Instagram joined in, sharing a clip of Kang and Kodos turning Fishtick into literal fishsticks before abducting Jonesy.

With two worlds colliding, November 1 is shaping up to be one of Fortnite’s biggest days yet.

Also Read: What to play in October: Ghost of Yōtei, Battlefield 6, and more games to watch for

FAQs:

When will The Simpsons arrive in Fortnite?

The Simpsons crossover launches on November 1, 2025, as Chapter 6 Season 4 comes to an end.

What will the event include?

The event features The Simpsons skins, Springfield-themed areas, as well as alien invaders Kang and Kodos.

When is the Fortnite live event happening?

The live event starts November 1 at 8 AM PDT; 11 a.m. EDT; 3 p.m. GMT.

Where did Epic confirm the crossover?

Epic Games confirmed the collaboration via its official social media accounts this week.