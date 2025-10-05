What to play in October: Ghost of Yōtei, Battlefield 6, and more games to watch for

October is shaping up to be a busy month for gamers. Across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, major releases from popular franchises are scheduled, alongside notable indie titles. From sequels to experimental entries in established series, this month offers something for nearly every type of player. Here’s a closer look at seven games set to launch in October 2025. October brings a mix of big sequels and fresh indie games that gamers won’t want to miss.

Ghost of Yōtei – October 2 (PS5)

The month begins with Ghost of Yōtei, the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the game moves the story to northern Japan, introducing a new era while expanding on the open-world mechanics of the original. Pre-release trailers highlight the game’s visuals and how objectives are presented in the open world. Reviews praise the protagonist Atsu’s journey, and many see this title as a major PS5 exclusive after a light year for Sony games.

Battlefield 6 – October 10 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Battlefield 6 returns to its roots with large-scale battles and an emphasis on destruction. The series, often overshadowed by Call of Duty, aims to reestablish itself with this release. Players can expect expansive maps and destructible environments that challenge conventional shooter gameplay. Fans of previous entries like Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4 hope this game marks a resurgence for the franchise.

Pokémon Legends Z-A – October 16 (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2)

Pokémon Legends Z-A brings experimental changes to the franchise. Set entirely in a single city, it features real-time battles, a significant departure from traditional Pokémon games. As the first Pokémon title for Switch 2, it addresses prior technical issues and revives the Kalos region. Fans looking for a fresh gameplay experience alongside the nostalgia of classic Pokémon mechanics will find this game appealing.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – October 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

After several delays since its announcement in 2019, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is finally launching. The game has faced developer changes and content adjustments during its long development. Players will experience a dark RPG world focused on vampire politics and societal dynamics. This title stands out for its genre and legacy, offering both longtime fans and newcomers a chance to explore its narrative-driven gameplay.

Ninja Gaiden 4 – October 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Ninja Gaiden 4 updates the classic action series with fast-paced 3D combat, developed by PlatinumGames. A new protagonist, Yakumo, introduces players to the franchise, making it more accessible to new audiences. After several years without major entries, this release follows multiple spin-offs and remakes, reestablishing the series as a contender in modern action gaming.

The Outer Worlds 2 – October 29 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

The Outer Worlds 2 continues Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi RPG series. Players explore a solar system dominated by corporations, combining satirical storytelling with RPG mechanics. The sequel promises new characters, locations, and plotlines that critique societal and corporate structures, maintaining the series’ mix of humor and strategy.

Mina the Hollower – October 31 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)

Closing the month is Mina the Hollower, an indie title from Yacht Club Games. The game pays homage to early top-down adventure titles, drawing inspiration from classic Zelda games. Players navigate spooky environments and solve puzzles, blending nostalgia with modern game design. Its release highlights the variety in October’s lineup, giving smaller games a chance to shine alongside blockbuster titles.