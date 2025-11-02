Fortnite servers down for update: When The Simpsons season begins, maintenance schedule and more

Fortnite fans are eagerly waiting to jump into the brand-new Simpsons season, but they’ll have to wait a little longer. Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite is currently offline for scheduled maintenance before launching its biggest crossover yet, Fortnite x The Simpsons. Fortnite update 38.00 server downtime: When the Simpsons season starts, what’s new, and when you can play again(X/@Fortnite)

Fortnite update 38.00 brings Springfield to Fortnite

According to AllOut Gaming, Fortnite’s latest update, version 38.00, will be released on November 1 for all major platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Android.

The update introduces a new cel-shaded map based on Springfield, along with a Simpsons-themed Battle Pass and various gameplay improvements. Players can expect new skins inspired by iconic characters like Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.

However, the exciting new content won’t be available until Epic finishes maintenance and brings the servers back online.

Server downtime and maintenance schedule

Epic Games announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Fortnite servers were taken offline right after the conclusion of the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event. The downtime began at 3:30 PM GMT (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT) on November 1.

During the event, players were treated to a special Simpsons short film explaining how the animated family became part of the Fortnite universe, as reported by GameSpot.

According to Epic’s server status page and AllOut Gaming, the downtime is expected to last around five hours. If everything goes as planned, the server is expected to be back online by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, according to GameSpot, Fortnite maintenance rarely ends exactly on schedule. They could finish earlier or later, depending on updates.

What to expect when servers return

Once Fortnite returns, players can explore the new Springfield map, unlock Simpsons skins, and check out the revamped loot pool. With its cartoon-style visuals and familiar landmarks like Moe’s Tavern and the Kwik-E-Mart, this collaboration might be one of Fortnite’s most ambitious crossovers yet.

Until then, players will have to be patient as Epic Games completes the update. Once the maintenance is completed, Springfield will officially open its doors to the Fortnite universe, making this crossover a must-play event for fans of both worlds.

FAQs

1. When will Fortnite servers be back online for The Simpsons season?

Fortnite servers are expected to be back online around 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT), but downtime could end earlier or later depending on updates from Epic Games.

2. What’s new in the Fortnite x The Simpsons update?

The new update introduces a Springfield-inspired map, a Simpsons-themed Battle Pass, and cel-shaded graphics, along with skins of popular characters such as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.

3. Why is Fortnite down today?

Fortnite is offline for scheduled maintenance following the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event, as Epic Games prepares to launch The Simpsons crossover season.