CBS Mornings host Gayle King lost her 45-year-old son-in-law, Virgil Miller, to cancer, less than six years after he married King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, in December 2020.
King will be absent from CBS Mornings for all of next week as she joins the family to mourn Miller's death. People reports citing an internal CBS memo that King is expected to be back hosting CBS Mornings starting the week of December 7.
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As reported by PEOPLE, the death was announced in an internal memo to CBS Mornings employees on Friday, November 27. It was subsequently leaked to the media. The memo said Virgil Miller died “over the Thanksgiving holiday” after a "courageous battle with cancer." No further details about Miller's death was revealed.
Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King's eldest with husband William Bumpus, married Virgil Miller in December 2020 at Gayle King's close friend Oprah Winfrey's house in Santa Barbara, California.
Miller was a political strategist and public policy advisor, with over two decades of experience in lobbying and public policy in DC. Prior to his work as a lobbyist in DC, he spent 13 years working as the Chief of Staff to former US Representative Cedric Richmond.{{/usCountry}}
Miller was a political strategist and public policy advisor, with over two decades of experience in lobbying and public policy in DC. Prior to his work as a lobbyist in DC, he spent 13 years working as the Chief of Staff to former US Representative Cedric Richmond.{{/usCountry}}
What we know of Virgil Miller's death
A statement has not been released by Gayle King or her representatives following Virgil Miller's death. The CBS Mornings memo, shared by the show's executive producer Jon Tower, stated that the family is mourning the loss and King is taking a break from CBS Mornings to help her daughter and her family coper with it.
“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time,” it read.
Virgil Miller and Kirby Bympus have two children: five-year-old son Luca and 2-year-old daughter Grayson.
When will Gayle King return on CBS Morning?
The internal memo from CBS Mornings executive producer Jon Tower stated that Gayle King will take a week off to “help with family matters” and will return the week of December 7.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.