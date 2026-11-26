The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for flights bound for Miami International Airport in Florida on Wednesday night. This is due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

All planes at Florida's Miami International Airport were halted on Wednesday night after a cargo plane overran the runway. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) more less

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The ground stop is until 11:30pm EDT, as per the advisory. “Due to RWY-TAXI / DISABLED AIRCRAFT, departure traffic destined to Miami International Airport, Miami, FL (MIA) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 11:30 pm EDT,” the FAA notice reads.

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Based on visuals on social media, a FedEx cargo plane was set to land at the airport, but it overran the runway instead, triggering a ground stop.

“A FedEx aircraft overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport at approximately 8:40 p.m. All runways are closed except for runway 9R,” Miami International Airport said in a statement. The FAA, in a later statement, said, “Flights will be resuming shortly at Miami International Airport after FedEx Flight 910 ran off the runway after landing. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis. There are no reports of injuries. The FAA will investigate the incident.”

Videos show the situation on the ground

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{{^usCountry}} A video shared by Russian state-backed media RT showed the plane on the runway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video shared by Russian state-backed media RT showed the plane on the runway. {{/usCountry}}

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More videos were shared online. “Video shows FDX910, a FedEx Express MD-11F, sitting on the grass with no apparent damage after overrunning a runway tonight at Miami International Airport,” one page noted.

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Another showed the plane from close up.

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“Footage showing the FedEx Express MD-11F after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport tonight. As a result of the incident, a ground stop was issued,” the page noted.

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Air Traffic Control audio also emerged where operators could be heard guiding other planes as the FedEx plane overshot the runway.

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What happened at Miami airport? Ground stop details

As per the advisory, departures bound for Miami were grounded starting at 8:16pm and stayed in effect till 9:45pm. Initial reports indicated that a FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane had gone off the runway, prompting air traffic control to be brought to a halt.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident.

The ground stop applies to the following regional air route traffic control centres, including Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta: Flights originating within the Miami (ZMA), Jacksonville (ZJX), and Atlanta (ZTL) centres.

Washington and Indianapolis: Departures from the Washington (ZDC) and Indianapolis (ZID) centres.

Fort Worth, Houston and Memphis: Flights departing from the Fort Worth (ZFW), Houston (ZHU), and Memphis (ZME) centres.

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While officials are getting more details on the incident and working to clear the runway, travellers who are flying out of the Miami airport are advised to check directly with their airlines for any potential delays. The FAA advisory also noted that there was a medium probability—between 30% and 60%—that the ground stop might be extended beyond 9:45pm local time.