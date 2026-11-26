The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for flights bound for Miami International Airport in Florida on Wednesday night. This is due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.
The ground stop is until 11:30pm EDT, as per the advisory. “Due to RWY-TAXI / DISABLED AIRCRAFT, departure traffic destined to Miami International Airport, Miami, FL (MIA) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 11:30 pm EDT,” the FAA notice reads.
Suggested For You
Based on visuals on social media, a FedEx cargo plane was set to land at the airport, but it overran the runway instead, triggering a ground stop.
“A FedEx aircraft overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport at approximately 8:40 p.m. All runways are closed except for runway 9R,” Miami International Airport said in a statement. The FAA, in a later statement, said, “Flights will be resuming shortly at Miami International Airport after FedEx Flight 910 ran off the runway after landing. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis. There are no reports of injuries. The FAA will investigate the incident.”
Videos show the situation on the ground
A video shared by Russian state-backed media RT showed the plane on the runway.{{/usCountry}}
A video shared by Russian state-backed media RT showed the plane on the runway.{{/usCountry}}
More videos were shared online. “Video shows FDX910, a FedEx Express MD-11F, sitting on the grass with no apparent damage after overrunning a runway tonight at Miami International Airport,” one page noted.
Another showed the plane from close up.
“Footage showing the FedEx Express MD-11F after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport tonight. As a result of the incident, a ground stop was issued,” the page noted.
Also Read | Mississippi plane crash victims identified as pilot Brent Stokes, teenage son and four family members
Air Traffic Control audio also emerged where operators could be heard guiding other planes as the FedEx plane overshot the runway.
What happened at Miami airport? Ground stop details
As per the advisory, departures bound for Miami were grounded starting at 8:16pm and stayed in effect till 9:45pm. Initial reports indicated that a FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane had gone off the runway, prompting air traffic control to be brought to a halt.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident.
The ground stop applies to the following regional air route traffic control centres, including Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta: Flights originating within the Miami (ZMA), Jacksonville (ZJX), and Atlanta (ZTL) centres.
Washington and Indianapolis: Departures from the Washington (ZDC) and Indianapolis (ZID) centres.
Fort Worth, Houston and Memphis: Flights departing from the Fort Worth (ZFW), Houston (ZHU), and Memphis (ZME) centres.
While officials are getting more details on the incident and working to clear the runway, travellers who are flying out of the Miami airport are advised to check directly with their airlines for any potential delays. The FAA advisory also noted that there was a medium probability—between 30% and 60%—that the ground stop might be extended beyond 9:45pm local time.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.