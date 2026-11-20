Grand Theft Auto VI features a long list of well-known musicians, actors and radio personalities. From Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, several familiar names have joined the game as radio hosts and characters.

GTA 6 features Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Keith Richards and other celebrities as radio hosts and characters. (Bad Bunny (L) /Getty Images, Lana Del Rey (R)/Honemoon(Instagram))

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The game was released on November 19, 2026, continuing a long-running tradition in the Grand Theft Auto series of bringing celebrities into its fictional radio stations and storylines.

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A report by USA Today highlighted several of the famous voices in the latest instalment. A separate report on the game's radio lineup also revealed a wider mix of artists and presenters across stations covering different music styles.

Musicians and actors hosting GTA 6 radio stations

Deep Dive Which celebrities host radio stations in GTA 6? GTA 6 features Bad Bunny as El Martillo on Cocoteo FM, Lana Del Rey as Delta Dawne on Back Country Radio, and Keith Richards as DJ Keith on Gloriana Blues Radio. Other hosts include Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Burna Boy, and Slayer’s Tom Araya and Kerry King. Which actors and entertainers voice characters in GTA 6? Taryn Manning voices Vicki, Lisa Emery voices Linda, and Bobby Moynihan voices Cal Hampton. Brazilian singer Anitta voices Dr. Nita, host of the Ask Dr. Nita show on Wipe Talk Radio. Why does GTA 6 feature so many famous musicians and radio hosts? Celebrity voices continue a long-running Grand Theft Auto tradition of featuring well-known performers in radio stations and storylines. GTA 6’s stations cover a range of styles, including country, blues, Latin music, hip-hop, jazz, and metal.

Some of the biggest names are connected to the game's radio stations, where they appear under character names or as themselves.

Also Read: GTA 6 cost $1 billion to make, more than Avengers Doomsday, Avatar, and Ramayana combined: What makes it the world's most expensive video game

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the notable celebrities featured in the game: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the notable celebrities featured in the game: {{/usCountry}}

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- Bad Bunny: The singer voices El Martillo, a host on Cocoteo FM. He appears alongside Puerto Rican singer RaiNao, who voices La Gata.

- Lana Del Rey: She voices Delta Dawne on Back Country Radio. Country singer Morgan Wallen also appears on the station as MW.

- Keith Richards: The Rolling Stones guitarist joins blues musician Buddy Guy on Gloriana Blues Radio. Richards appears as DJ Keith.

- Gloria and Emilio Estefan: The couple host Radio La Ola, which features Latin pop, salsa and Cuban music.

- Lindsey Buckingham: The Fleetwood Mac guitarist appears as The Buck on V-Rock, alongside Michael McDonald, who voices Skipper McD.

- Burna Boy: The Nigerian singer appears as a host named Burna on AfroBank FM.

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- Tom Araya and Kerry King: The Slayer band members host The Chamber 106.6 as DJ Tom and DJ Kerry. Comedian Brian Posehn also joins the station.

- Jeremy Irons: The actor voices DJ Dicky on Kaleidoscope FM.

- Robyn and Alex Consani: Both appear as themselves on Flash FM.

These are among the names highlighted by Consequence in its report on the game's radio lineup. The full list also includes musicians such as Weird Al Yankovic, PinkPantheress, Chilli and T-Boz of TLC, and jazz artists Randy Brecker and Stanley Clarke.

Also Read: GTA 6 brings Florida to life with Miami-inspired Vice City, Everglades-like swamps

More celebrities appear as GTA 6 characters

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The celebrity appearances are not limited to radio presenters. USA Today also reported that several actors and entertainers voice characters in the game.

The list includes:

- Taryn Manning: The Orange Is the New Black actress voices Vicki.

- Lisa Emery: The Ozark actress voices Linda.

- Bobby Moynihan: The former Saturday Night Live cast member voices Cal Hampton.

- Anitta: The Brazilian singer voices Dr. Nita, host of the Ask Dr. Nita show on Wipe Talk Radio.

The mix of musicians, actors, comedians and radio personalities continues a familiar feature of the Grand Theft Auto series.

With stations covering genres from country and blues to hip-hop, jazz and metal, GTA 6 brings together performers from different parts of the entertainment industry.