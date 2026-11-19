Thirteen years ago, when Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto V, it was the most expensive video game in history. Mounted on a budget of $265 million (according to estimates), it rivalled the biggest Hollywood productions in scale. Two years later, Call of Duty: Black Ops III surpassed that $450 million mark, nearly matching Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the most expensive film in the world. Now, GTA VI’s staggering budget has dwarfed even the biggest films in the world. The most expensive game in the world is a billion-dollar project, an astonishing thought.

What is the budget of GTA VI?

GTA VI was released globally on November 19.

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While Rockstar has not released the game’s official budget, publications such as Variety and GameMag have estimated it at around $1 billion. Some estimates put it higher still, at $1.5 billion. But Rockstar Games has disputed that, saying the game’s budget is ‘not over a billion dollars’.

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Just to put that in perspective, the most expensive film ever made is Jurassic World: Dominion, which cost $569 million. The back-to-back production of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was close to $1 billion, but spread over two films. India’s most expensive production - the Ramayana duology - costs around $450 million as per reports.

Deep Dive How much did GTA 6 cost to make? Rockstar has not disclosed an official budget and says it is not over $1 billion. Industry estimates put the cost at around $1 billion, with some estimates higher. Why is GTA 6 so expensive to develop? Development has spanned more than a decade and involved nearly 6,000 developers across four countries. Work on graphics, realism and detailed game mechanics, along with delays, has added to the cost. How many copies does GTA 6 need to sell to break even? The article estimates that GTA 6 would need to sell about 20 million copies to break even, based on an estimated total cost of around $1.2 billion including marketing. It also reports that 17 million copies were sold in pre-sales before release.

The lower estimate of GTA VI’s budget, at $1 billion, is still more than the combined budgets of three of the most expensive films ever - Avengers: Doomsday ($400 million), Ramayana Part One ($175 million), and Avatar ($237 million).

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Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the protagonists of GTA VI.

What makes GTA VI so expensive

{{^usCountry}} Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most anticipated game in history, has been developed by Rockstar Games for over a decade. Almost 6000 developers across four countries have worked on it for years, including 1600 in India. This, along with the development of graphics, realism, and detailed in-game mechanics, has caused its budget to balloon. There have been delays too, causing the production budget to grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most anticipated game in history, has been developed by Rockstar Games for over a decade. Almost 6000 developers across four countries have worked on it for years, including 1600 in India. This, along with the development of graphics, realism, and detailed in-game mechanics, has caused its budget to balloon. There have been delays too, causing the production budget to grow. {{/usCountry}}

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Can GTA VI recover its costs?

If a film is made for a billion dollars, it is expected to earn anywhere from $1.5-2 billion to break even and be called profitable. For instance, Ramayana Part 1’s break-even point is reportedly around $250-300 million. For Avengers Doomsday, it is at $750-900 million. That is because a substantial amount of box office revenue goes to theatres. It is similar for games, where revenue also goes to retailers and distributors before reaching Rockstar Games. As per estimates, GTA VI’s landing cost - after accounting for the marketing budget - is around $1.2 billion. That would mean the game would have to sell 20 million copies to break even.

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Incredibly, GTA VI sold 17 million copies in pre-sales even before release, amassing $1.65 billion in revenue. The game is expected to break even in its first week, a huge task for a project this massive.