The launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) took place on the same day last Thursday. This created an unusual comparison between one of the biggest video game launches and one of the biggest stock market listings of the year.

GTA VI launch boosts Take-Two shares as Anthropic stock falls below its IPO price. (AFP) more less

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So far, investors in the video game company have come out ahead. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, have risen more than 5% since last Thursday. In comparison, Anthropic's shares have fallen below their IPO price, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Anthropic's stock was trading around 6% below its IPO price in premarket trading on Wednesday. The shares had also closed below their listing price for the first time on Tuesday, showing that the company's strong debut on the stock market has quickly lost momentum.

Deep Dive How did GTA VI’s launch affect Take-Two Interactive shares? Take-Two shares rose more than 5% after GTA VI launched. The company said the game generated $3.79 billion in global sales on its first day. Why did Anthropic shares fall below their IPO price? The shares lost their early gains amid a broader technology selloff and growing doubts about AI valuations, infrastructure costs and future profits. Investors also raised concerns about the company’s IPO pricing and the number of shares issued. Does Anthropic falling below its IPO price mean its stock will keep declining? Not necessarily. The articles note that early drops below an IPO price do not determine a company’s longer-term performance, though Anthropic’s stock faced significant uncertainty after its debut.

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GTA VI records $3.79 billion in first-day sales

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{{^usCountry}} Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said that GTA VI generated $3.79 billion in global sales on its first day of release last Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said that GTA VI generated $3.79 billion in global sales on its first day of release last Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Take-Two described the video game's launch as the "biggest entertainment launch in history". The strong sales have also helped its shares perform better than Anthropic's stock since the two launches took place last Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic stock falls below IPO price faster than major listings

Anthropic's shares have fallen very quickly since their stock market debut. The stock first rose 17% on its opening day but soon lost those gains and dropped below its IPO price, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Among the 12 biggest US IPOs since 2008, only Uber and Facebook, now called Meta, saw their shares fall below their IPO prices faster than Anthropic. This comparison is based on Yahoo Finance's calculations.

Investors still see huge potential in Anthropic

Despite the fall in Anthropic's shares, some investors remain highly optimistic about the company's long-term business potential.

Madhu Namburi, managing director at General Catalyst and a former technology dealmaker at JPMorgan, said he believes Anthropic could eventually become the world's first $10 trillion company, according to Yahoo Finance.