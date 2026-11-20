Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she plans to reverse outgoing Governor Greg Abbott’s restrictions on H-1B visa hiring by state agencies and public universities, signalling a shift in the state’s approach to employing foreign workers.

Gina Hinojosa plans to reverse Texas restrictions on H-1B visa hiring. (Bloomberg)

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In an interview with The Texas Tribune this week, Hinojosa said she would lift the freeze on new H-1B applications imposed by Abbott, arguing that employers, including school districts and public institutions, continue to depend on skilled foreign workers to fill vacancies.

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Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Abbott in the November 2026 midterm elections. Her proposed policy reversal could affect thousands of employers and foreign professionals in Texas.

“That does not make sense to me,” Hinojosa said, referring to Abbott’s restrictions. “I will tell you, I’m not doing culture wars. That’s not what I was elected to do.”

Hinojosa says Texas schools rely on foreign teachers

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{{^usCountry}} Hinojosa acknowledged that the H-1B programme has faced cases of abuse but argued that a blanket restriction does not address the different hiring needs of employers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hinojosa acknowledged that the H-1B programme has faced cases of abuse but argued that a blanket restriction does not address the different hiring needs of employers. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are abuses when it comes to H-1Bs, absolutely,” she said, adding that companies should not receive tax incentives for creating jobs and then use the money to hire H-1B workers.

Hinojosa, a labour lawyer, said she had encountered cases of employers exploiting foreign workers during her legal career. However, she argued that Texas needed a more targeted approach rather than a blanket freeze on hiring.

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She specifically pointed to teacher shortages in the state, saying several school districts depend on H-1B workers to fill vacancies.

“A lot of school districts hire H-1B teachers because we can’t get teachers here in this state who want to work for school districts anymore,” she told The Texas Tribune.

She said the state should work with school districts to develop a qualified pool of local teachers while recognising their immediate staffing requirements.

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Abbott's H-1B restrictions remain in place until May 2027

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Abbott announced the restrictions on January 27, 2026, directing Texas state agencies and public universities to stop filing new H-1B visa petitions without written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The directive is scheduled to remain in effect until May 31, 2027, covering the end of the Texas Legislature's 90th regular session. It also required public institutions to submit details of their H-1B workforce, including the number of sponsored workers, their job classifications and countries of origin.

Abbott said the freeze was intended to ensure that employment opportunities funded by taxpayers went to Texas workers first. He also launched an investigation into potential abuse of the visa programme.

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According to the US Department of Homeland Security data, Texas had 6,671 active H-1B employers and 45,625 approved visa recipients in fiscal year 2026, making it the second-largest state for H-1B workers after California.

Amazon, Google and Tata Consultancy Services were among the state's biggest H-1B petitioners.

The proposed reversal would apply to hiring decisions by Texas state agencies and public universities. It would not change federal H-1B visa rules or the annual visa cap set by the US government.

The governor-elect has indicated that she intends to review and rescind several of Abbott's executive orders, with the H-1B hiring freeze among them.