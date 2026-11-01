‘Don’t be scared’: FEMA issues Halloween emergency plan warning, urges parents to supervise kids

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released safety guidance urging Americans to remain vigilant and prepared during Halloween weekend and throughout the autumn season, under the headline, “This Halloween, Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared.”

Halloween Safety Alert: FEMA advises families on preventing accidents

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Published on the FEMA website on Wednesday, the guidance cautions that seasonal changes can bring hazards far more serious than traditional Halloween scares. It offers practical advice to help people stay safe, ensuring that the only frights they encounter are those associated with ghosts and goblins.

‘Create an emergency plan’, says FEMA

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“This Halloween, keep the scares limited to costumes & movies,” FEMA wrote in a post on X. “Preparing ahead can guarantee a frightfully fun night! Create an emergency plan, choose a place to meet if you get separated, & download the FEMA app to receive alerts.”

Deep Dive What does FEMA recommend families include in a Halloween emergency plan? FEMA recommends creating an emergency plan, choosing a meeting place in case family members get separated, and downloading the FEMA app to receive alerts. How can parents keep children safe while trick-or-treating? Parents should supervise children and ensure they are accompanied by a responsible adult. Children should use sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, carry flashlights, visit homes with illuminated porch lights, and avoid entering strangers’ homes. What costume and decoration precautions does FEMA advise for Halloween? Choose visible, flame-resistant or flame-retardant costumes, and closely watch children wearing them. Use battery-operated candles for decorations and check that extension cords are in good condition and securely positioned.

Also Read: One killed, six injured in shooting at Solano Town Center Halloween store in Fairfield, California

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory comes amid growing calls from several Western governments for households to maintain emergency supplies, including non-perishable food and other essential items, to prepare for potential crises such as armed conflict and extreme weather events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory comes amid growing calls from several Western governments for households to maintain emergency supplies, including non-perishable food and other essential items, to prepare for potential crises such as armed conflict and extreme weather events. {{/usCountry}}

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Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino earlier urged his podcast audience to prepare for potential emergencies by keeping essential supplies, including food and drinking water, at home.

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Halloween safety precautions

FEMA is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep children safe during Halloween celebrations. Parents and guardians are advised to closely supervise children at parties and while they go trick-or-treating, ensuring they are accompanied by a responsible adult.

Pedestrians should stick to sidewalks, carry flashlights and use designated pedestrian crossings when navigating streets. Children collecting treats should visit only houses with illuminated porch lights and avoid entering the homes of strangers. Any sweets or treats that appear suspicious or raise safety concerns should be discarded.

The agency also recommends taking precautions when decorating homes and outdoor spaces. Battery-operated candles are considered a safer alternative to traditional flames when lighting pumpkins and other Halloween decorations. Extension cords should be inspected to ensure they are in good condition and positioned securely to prevent accidents.

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Costumes should be selected with visibility and fire safety in mind. FEMA advises choosing outfits that can easily be seen after dark and carry labels clarifying that they are flame-resistant or flame-retardant. For homemade costumes, materials such as polyester and nylon are recommended. Parents should also keep a close watch on children wearing costumes to help prevent potential accidents.