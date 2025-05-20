'Harvey Weinstein raped after using erection-promoting drug, forced oral sex': Ex-Hollywood actress Jessica Mann

Ex-Hollywood actress Jessica Mann, testifying against producer Harvey Weinstein in a sex crimes retrial, described she navigated a complex relationship with the 73-year-old man despite physical abuse that descended into rape. Jessica Mann, an alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Monday, May 19, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Mann (39), also a cosmetologist and hairstylist, said the met Weinstein at a party in late 2012 and follow-up with more meetings that alternated between professional talk and pushing boundaries.

Weinstein took interest in her ambitions but also placed several demands that pushed the limits of physical boundaries. The ex-actress said he reluctantly agreed to the accused's request for a massage, and was also invited her to an Oscars bash which she attended in her high-school prom dress.

Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., appears for his retrial in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, U.S., May 19, 2025.(REUTERS)

‘Eventually succumbed to advances’

Mann said she wasn't attracted to Weinstein and initially refused his demand for oral sex but eventually succumbed as the then married man was not ready to let her go unless she agreed to let him “do something.”

The ex-actress revealed how she was in a dilemma on approaching her relations with Weinstein. “If I was in a relationship, maybe it would feel different, and that maybe he did like me. I just thought that maybe it would take the pain away,” Associated Press quoted her saying.

She also testified being afraid of professional consequences if she antagonised a powerful producer who was dangling her with prospect of movie roles.

‘Weinstein used erection-promoting drug’

Mann also recalled how Weinstein raped her after injecting himself with, what she believes was, an erection-promoting drug. She said he assault happened in March 2013 when she travelled to New York with a friend.

Weinstein took a room in the hotel she was staying despite her protests. Mann said she went to a room upstairs with the former producer to avoid a public argument where he shut the door and raped her when she tried to leave.

Mann also alleged that Weinstein demanded her to “undress”, grabbed her arms and she “just gave up.” She claimed to have found Weinstein's use of an erection-promoting drug when she later found in the bathroom trash.

According to AP, Mann has agreed to be identified by her name in media reports which avoid mentioning personal details of sexual assault survivors.

She is the last of three accusers to testify in the case in which former teen model Kaja Sokola and former production assistant Miriam "Mimi" Haley also levelled similar sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein. The ex-movie mogul has denied all allegations and maintains he never sexually assaulted or raped anyone.

Weinstein became a symbol of sexual misconduct after media reports revealed allegations against him in 2017 and fueled the #MeToo movement. The present case is being heard again after an appeal court found that the trial was tainted by prejudicial testimony and overturned the 2020 conviction.