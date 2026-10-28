Hayward fire: Vehicle blaze shuts blocks Right and Center Lanes on Southbound I-880; watch scary videos from California

A vehicle caught fire on southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward, California, on October 27. Fox News reported that the vehicle was a Tesla semi-truck. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred shortly before 6 pm, which caused major traffic delays along one of the Bay Area’s busiest freeways.

California Highway Patrol confirms electric semi-truck fire near Hayward slowing the traffic on Interstate 880. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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Post accident, authorities have blocked the right and center lanes as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

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Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed thick black smoke rising from the electric semi-truck as firefighters surrounded the vehicle. Flames were seen engulfing parts of the truck.

Authorities have not reported any injuries. Officials also have not confirmed what caused the Tesla Semi to catch fire. The incident remains under investigation.

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Fire crews respond as traffic backs up on I-880

The CHP issued a traffic advisory after the fire, warning drivers that the right and center lanes of southbound I-880 were blocked near Hayward. Drivers were urged to expect delays and use alternate routes while emergency responders remained at the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} SkyFOX captured firefighters directing hoses at the burning truck as smoke drifted across the freeway. Emergency vehicles surrounded the scene, and traffic slowed significantly behind the closure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SkyFOX captured firefighters directing hoses at the burning truck as smoke drifted across the freeway. Emergency vehicles surrounded the scene, and traffic slowed significantly behind the closure. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have not said whether the fire spread beyond the truck or damaged nearby infrastructure.

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Cause under investigation

A Tesla Semi is the electric heavy-duty truck introduced by Tesla for commercial freight transportation. According to US Fire Administration, fire departments are directed to follow specialized procedures when responding to lithium-ion battery fires because such incidents can require prolonged cooling operations.

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However, in this case, authorities have not yet indicated whether the truck’s battery was involved in Tuesday’s blaze.

Images and videos from the scene quickly spread across social media, with many users sharing footage of flames and heavy smoke billowing above Interstate 880. The videos have since attracted thousands of views as commuters sought updates on the disruption.

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Officials will determine whether the fire resulted from mechanical failure, an electrical issue or another cause. No preliminary findings have been released.

The Bay Area has experienced several major vehicle fires on busy freeways in recent years, often leading to significant traffic congestion during evening commute hours. Authorities routinely advised drivers to reduce speed near emergency scenes and follow posted detours.