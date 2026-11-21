US President Donald Trump has called on chipmaker Nvidia to bring back its former CEO Jensen Huang, saying the company should give him a second chance despite the controversy surrounding his resignation.

Trump wants Nvidia to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO, (Bloomberg) more less

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Speaking to reporters at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said Huang was one of the world's most talented minds and should return to lead the company. He also suggested that Huang should apologize before taking up the role again.

What did he say

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Trump spoke to reporters about Huang. “I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?” Trump said.

“I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said this at a White House press conference. “You know we’re a country of second chances,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump called Huang “a good man” who “made some bad decisions.” He also said Nvidia should take Huang back “if they were smart.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump called Huang “a good man” who “made some bad decisions.” He also said Nvidia should take Huang back “if they were smart.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell,” Trump said. Blackwell refers to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.

“He [Jensen] put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies,” Trump said.

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Also read: Trump says Iran deal will be on terms that are ‘acceptable’ to him: ‘We want a real deal’

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia?

Jensen Huang resigned as chief of Nvidia after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia is a company at the center of the AI revolution.

According to AFP, the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy may have helped send restricted chips to China. Reports of at least two more alleged affairs involving Huang emerged after the initial report. US intelligence agencies are also said to be aware of the possibility of Chinese espionage.

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According to Bloomberg, the woman is a suspected Chinese spy who worked at a Singapore-based firm. The firm got advanced chips from Nvidia. The revelations also remained a concern during talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Huang came under greater scrutiny from US lawmakers after The New York Times reported that he had a romantic relationship with the woman. The report raised questions about the export of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. Huang stepped down as the company's CEO on November 12.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns that the controversy could have affected US national security, according to Bloomberg. Before his China trip, he told reporters, “China plays games with us, and we play games with China.”

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Also read: Trump administration approved nearly 900,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments to China in six months: House committee

Huang agrees to testify before US Senate

According to Reuters, Huang has agreed to testify at a public hearing of the US Senate. An aide to Republican Senator Tim Scott said this in a statement on Friday. Lawmakers are looking into Huang’s ties to the woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

If the hearing goes ahead, it will be Huang’s first public testimony since he stepped down.

Scott’s office did not give a date, but the senator’s original request asked Huang to appear on December 3.