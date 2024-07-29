Holland America will offer solar eclipse cruises in 2026, including round-trip from the US

Solar Eclipse which will happen in the year 2026 will not be visible from the US lands. However, Holland America Line is making sure to help you chase it through the US waters. The company is adding three cruise itineraries in the path of the total solar eclipse. The three ships will offer their guests a round trip to Boston, Massachusetts. The ships sailing through the eclipse are part of their bigger Celestial phenomenon cruise. The three cruises were introduced after a successful run of eclipse cruises the cruise line organised earlier this year. Holland America Line offers three new cruises to experience solar eclipse in 2026.

When will the solar eclipse cruise sail?

Holland America Line has organised three cruises for the solar eclipse in 2026 of which the first is the Zuiderdam ship which can occupy 1,964 guests. The ship will leave for a 35-day cruise called the Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse on July 18, 2026, from Boston.

The second ship with a capacity of 2,666 guests, available for those interested, is called Nieuw Statendam which will set out on a 28-day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with a Greenland and Scotland cruise on July 25, 2026. The guests will have the flexibility to onboard from three destinations– Dover, England, or Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The third ship called Oosterdam will set out on a 13-day cruise called Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight on August 9 2026, travelling from Lisbon, Portugal, to Piraeus, Greece, as reported by USA Today. The ship can occupy 1,964 guests at once.

What all destinations will be covered by the cruises?

The three cruises will take you through various destinations to help you chase the best views of the hard-to-capture solar eclipse in 2026. The Voyage of the Vikings will take you through England to Canada and then set for Europe with stops in Greenland, the Netherlands, Ireland and Iceland. The itinerary also includes night stays in Reykjavik and Rotterdam. The cruise will station by the country’s western coast for an eclipse sighting.

The Scandinavian Solar Eclipse will cover destinations in Scotland, Greenland, Norway, Iceland and more with an overnight stay in South Queensferry near Edinburgh. The cruise will station by the Iceland’s northwest coast to view the solar eclipse.

The guests on Oosterdam will explore Spain, France, Italy and Montenegro. The overnight stay will be in Barcelona and station on the Spanish coast between Barcelona and Alicante to capture the solar eclipse.

Additional services available to guests on the cruises

All the cruise ships will also offer the guests the liberty to move to a prime location and shift if needed. The 2026 eclipse cruises will include expert scientists, informative lectures, and various themed activities. Guests will also receive eclipse glasses from the cruise line, so they won’t need to bring their own. The Celestial Cruises will feature Northern Lights sailings and a special itinerary that allows travellers to experience the summer solstice above the Arctic Circle.

The details about the price packages are not available but the registration for the cruises will open on July 31, 2024. Holland America's Mariner Society loyalty program members who book by October 29 can earn up to $400 in onboard credit for each cabin.