United Airlines flight diverted after onboard ‘biohazard’ leaves crew vomiting, passengers asking for masks

A United Airlines flight reportedly had to be diverted after an onboard "biohazard." The incident left passengers asking for masks and crew members vomiting. United Airlines flight diverted after onboard 'biohazard' leaves crew vomiting and passengers asking for masks

Flight 2477, which was bound for Boston from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday morning, July 28, had to touchdown in Washington, DC. United told New York Post that the plane was forced to touchdown so it could undergo “a deep clean” after a passenger fell sick.

The situation became so dire that the crew and many others onboard started feeling ill. This led to the pilots requesting a diversion, radio traffic from the pilot revealed.

“I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks,” a crew member says in audio from the flight.

“With this kind of being a biohazard I think we need to get this plane on the ground asap,” the person added.

The plane eventually landed at Washington Dulles Airport, but none of the six crew members or 155 passengers needed medical assistance. “The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon,” the airline said.

‘Oh that just sounds like a bad day’

Many X users commented on the above post, with some claiming they have had similar experiences in the past. “That's awful to be stuck on a plane with everyone puking DAMN!” one user said. “I'm one of them. If someone pukes and I see it or smell it, that's it for me,” one user said, while another wrote, “Oh that just sounds like a bad day. Hats off to the crew for the decision making”.

“I've been on a plane when this happened. It was in the bathroom, and the flight attendant had to get a pilot to come out and look at it. I mentioned to the attendant, "I guess that head is closed down for the flight." Yes, it is. On a flight, always carry vomit bags and Vicks Vapo rub. It works for Decomp. Also, cover your mouth, because you will taste it,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s another reason I won’t fly.” “I was on a transatlantic flight when a boy, about age 12, projectile vomited. He hit several people. One or two of them then vomited. I was one inch away from doing the same. I can easily see a chain reaction happening,” one user wrote.