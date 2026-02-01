How to enroll in Medicare online today: Step-by-step guide for eligible individuals

Medicare provides health insurance for over 66 million Americans who are 65 and older. Some younger individuals with qualifying impairments or certain medical illnesses, including End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), are also covered by Medicare. Eligible Americans can enroll in Medicare online via the SSA website. Here's a step-by-step guide to enroll in Medicare. (Pixabay/Representative)

These Americans can begin enrolling in Medicare online today, using the U.S. government’s secure systems.

How to enroll in Medicare: Step-by-step guide to enrolling online The first and foremost step is to open a “my Social Security” account on the SSA website if you don’t already have one. This secure portal lets you manage your benefits and see enrolment options.

You will need certain documents to apply for Medicare benefits online. Here's the list of documents and information to keep handy:

Social Security Number Date and place of birth Proof of U.S. Citizenship or legal residency Employer health insurance records with start and end dates of employment and health insurance provided by the employer. Once you have gathered the above information and documents, you can head to ssa.gov/benefits/medicare on the SSA website and click “Apply for Medicare Only.” Follow the on-screen instructions to fill out the online form, which typically takes 10-30 minutes to complete.

After submitting the form, you will receive a confirmation. Your Medicare card should arrive by mail several weeks later, showing your effective coverage dates.

Medicare Eligibility and when you can enroll To enroll in Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) online, you must generally meet the criteria of being:

65 years old or older and a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident having lived in the U.S. for five continuous years. Be under 65 with a qualifying disability after 24 months of receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits, or Suffer from serious conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) According to the guidelines from HHS.gov, starting on the first day of the month you turn 65, you are automatically eligible for Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance) if you currently get payments from Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Board. Enrollment won't require any action from you.

You will receive your Medicare card approximately three months before your 65th birthday.

If you are not yet collecting Social Security benefits, you’ll need to enroll manually. Online enrollment is the fastest method to get Medicare coverage. You can also apply by calling 1-800-772-1213 if you want to apply for Medicare exclusively.