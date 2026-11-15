‘I do not stand for this’: Singer Sierra Ferrell condemns ICE for using her song ‘American Dreaming’ in controversial promotional video

Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell released a scathing statement slamming slammed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the agency used her song ‘American Dreaming’ without permission in a promotional video. ICE posted the clip to their X account, touting 1950s America for "the way it was" and "the way it can be again," before encouraging viewers to "join ICE."

Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell released a scathing statement slamming slammed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the agency used her song ‘American Dreaming’ without permission in a promotional video. (Sierra Ferrell/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“On Thursday, ICE used my song “American Dreaming” without permission in a video I found genuinely racist that was pushing a warped view of who belongs in this country,” Ferrell said in a social media post. “I do not stand for this. I rebuke that my art and expression are being used to victimize our citizens and neighbors and am frankly sickened.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“We have taken necessary steps to have these ads of propaganda taken down and are weighing further legal action against our government for infringing on my rights. But let me be clear, we are called to love and support our immigrant neighbors and I will continue to do just that,” she added.

What the video shows

The clip opens with old-timey video of cars from the 1930s, before pivoting to scenes of American life in the 1950s. It features a mother pushing a baby stroller, big cars cruising the highways, views of Mt. Rushmore and a Coca Cola sign. White Americans are seen enjoying their lives. Ferrell’s song plays in the background.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The messaging says, "The way it was. The way it can be again. Join ICE."

Critics noted that every person featured in the video was white. They also pointed out that Jim Crow laws enforcing racial segregation were still in effect during the timeframe shown as nostalgic.

Political commentator David French wrote on X, "What about this is supposed to be appealing? The old cars? The crappy old strollers? Old cheap motels and strip malls?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Commentator Maria Cardona wrote, "Wow! This is one of the most offensive, racist, xenophobic, dog whistle for white nationalists propaganda I have ever seen coming out of an official US government account! This is…filth, and has no place in the country that just elected a historic number of Democrats who are Black, Latinos, Native Americans, to high Office around the country! Next up, 2028! And with bullshit like this, Republicans are making it easy!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | ‘Nobody deserves to be here’: Former Maryland valedictorian addresses ICE arrest from detention facility as Gov. Wes Moore extends support

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin commented, "Another reason the GOP lost big in the midterms? This nonsense. Do they realize tens of millions of Americans and voting republicans are descendants of non-white immigrants? It doesn't make us any less American."