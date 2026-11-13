Democrats demand answers on Trump's Nvidia ties after Jensen Huang's exit: ‘Americans deserve to know’

The resignation of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has triggered calls from senior Democrats for a wider investigation into potential national security implications, with lawmakers insisting that his departure must not bring congressional scrutiny to an end. Democratic lawmakers say Huang’s departure should not end scrutiny of Nvidia, alleged security vulnerabilities, or the government’s handling of the matter. (AP ) The development comes as Democrats prepare to assume control of Congress following significant gains in the midterm elections. Several prominent party members have said that they want answers from Nvidia executives and the Trump administration over allegations surrounding Huang's personal relationships and their possible implications for US national security. Huang's departure followed revelations of two extra-marital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The claims have intensified concerns about potential vulnerabilities involving one of America's most strategically important technology companies.

Deep Dive Why are Democrats demanding answers about Donald Trump and Jensen Huang? Does Jensen Huang’s resignation end congressional scrutiny of Nvidia? What national security issues will Congress examine in the Nvidia controversy?

Democrats call for greater accountability Representative Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat, described the Huang's resignation as a warning about the importance of safeguarding positions involving sensitive commercial and national security interests. "Well, it sounds like [Huang] admitted to more than one inappropriate relationship, so I think he did what was appropriate given the circumstances," Morelle told Newsweek on Thursday. He added that the situation should serve as a "wake-up call", particularly because of the importance of Huang's position to America's economic and national security. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also made clear that Huang's departure would not end the matter. In a post on X, the New York Democrat called on Congress to question the former chief executive and other Nvidia officials about whether their actions had exposed the country to security risks. Schumer also questioned what the Trump administration knew about “Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset” and whether officials had taken appropriate steps to investigate. "Were government officials told not to investigate because of Trump's relationship with Mr. Huang? What did Trump know when he personally invited Mr. Huang aboard Air Force One?" he asked. “Americans deserve to know that those at the highest levels of power are putting America first, not their bottom line or their personal friendships.”

Warren and Warner raise national security concerns Senator Elizabeth Warren also argued that leaving the company would not remove potential legal or corporate responsibilities. "Jensen Huang's decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws," Warren wrote on X. Meanwhile, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, raised concerns about the growing influence of major technology executives over US foreign and security policy. Comparing Huang's influence with that of Elon Musk, Warner questioned whether powerful business leaders were exercising excessive influence over decisions traditionally made by government officials. "I think we have to question whether that is in the best systems in this country," he told Newsweek.