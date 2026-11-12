White House warns Democrats against probes into Trump administration

A White House warning to Democrats claims their planned probes of President Donald Trump's administration — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, responded by saying “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide.” The White House has warned Democrats against investigating Trump's administration as they prepare to take control of the House next year.AP/PTI(AP11_10_2026_000031B) (AP)

The House has turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his conduct in office and handling of the war against Iran, which some Republicans blame for sweeping midterm losses.

More than a dozen House and Senate races remain undetermined one week after Election Day. Democrats could have 56 Senate seats when the counting is done in Alaska and Mississippi. Democrats already have 255 seats in the House, their widest majority in decades.