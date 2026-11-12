Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

White House warns Democrats against probes into Trump administration

The White House has warned Democrats against investigating Trump's administration as they prepare to take control of the House next year.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 02:30:45 IST
AP
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

A White House warning to Democrats claims their planned probes of President Donald Trump's administration — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, responded by saying “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”

The White House has warned Democrats against investigating Trump's administration as they prepare to take control of the House next year.AP/PTI(AP11_10_2026_000031B) (AP)
The White House has warned Democrats against investigating Trump's administration as they prepare to take control of the House next year.AP/PTI(AP11_10_2026_000031B) (AP)

The House has turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his conduct in office and handling of the war against Iran, which some Republicans blame for sweeping midterm losses.

More than a dozen House and Senate races remain undetermined one week after Election Day. Democrats could have 56 Senate seats when the counting is done in Alaska and Mississippi. Democrats already have 255 seats in the House, their widest majority in decades.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

Also Read: Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson being pushed for White House Press Secretary role by Trump administration insiders: Report

And Sen. Bernie Sanders said he won’t support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader. He said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the Democratic Party’s direction.

recommendedIcon
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/White House Warns Democrats Against Probes Into Trump Administration
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes