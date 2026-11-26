IBM has given some US-based employees in its consulting division three weeks to decide whether to relocate to another country or leave the company, as the technology giant ends US visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in the unit.

IBM gives immigrant employees 3 weeks to accept overseas roles or exit company. (File photo) more less

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Employees who decline overseas transfers will receive three months' severance, with December 31, 2026, set as their last working day, according to a report by Rest of World published on November 23.

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The decision could affect foreign professionals, who depend on employer sponsorship to maintain their US immigration status and pursue permanent residency.

IBM to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship

IBM announced earlier this month that it would discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in its consulting division. A November 10 report by Bloomberg cited an internal company document.

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An IBM spokesperson told Rest of World that the company's participation in US high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for several years.

"That participation has been declining for a number of years, and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

India accounts for most overseas consulting vacancies

IBM Consulting employs more than 150,000 people globally. However, the company has not disclosed the geographical distribution of its workforce, making it difficult to establish the exact number of employees affected.

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According to Rest of World, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19. Of these, 1,125 were in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the UK. The company listed 89 openings in the US.

Also Read: H-1B visa curbs could hurt US workers in non-STEM jobs, study says

Relocation raises concerns for immigrant families

The overseas transfer option could also affect employees' families, professional networks and career prospects.

George Carrillo, CEO of staffing company HireMe, told Rest of World that relocating employees could disrupt their spouses' employment, children's education, healthcare arrangements and long-term plans.

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The development comes as US technology companies navigate changing immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

For professionals waiting for permanent residency, IBM's decision adds to concerns about the security of employer-sponsored immigration.