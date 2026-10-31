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In 2023, Georgia sank two retired 72-foot MARTA subway cars off Ossabaw Island; seven months later, divers found soft coral and nine game-fish species

Georgia sank two 72-foot MARTA subway cars in the Atlantic in 2023. A state dive seven months later found soft coral and nine species of game fish

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 11:10:41 IST
By HT US Desk
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Imagine your daily commute ending at the bottom of the sea. That's the new life for two retired Atlanta subway cars that Georgia sank in the Atlantic in December 2023. According to a MARTA press release published by Mass Transit magazine, a state team dove on the cars seven months later, in July 2024. They found soft coral and nine species of game fish. That's not a bad second act for two trains whose journey ended on land.

Where did the subway cars go?

Two retired subway cars now rest on the seabed, where soft coral and game fish have begun to settle. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)
Two retired subway cars now rest on the seabed, where soft coral and game fish have begun to settle. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

These cars once belonged to MARTA, the transit system of Atlanta, which retired them in 2022. They were then donated to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Each car is 72 feet in length. Before their trip, they were cleared of any hazardous substances and checked by the United States Coast Guard. The cars were transported by barge to the Artificial Reef L, located about 23 nautical miles from Ossabaw Island, in waters 55 to 65 feet deep. The reef covers about two square miles. The cars were deployed on December 21, 2023, and weren't the first big objects sitting there. The reef already housed U.S. Army M-60 battle tanks, barges, tugs, and New York subway cars. It was created by Georgia in 1976 as part of 32 offshore reefs.

Black sea bass are a popular catch on Georgia’s offshore reefs, where sunken structures give them shelter.

What the divers found

Researchers from NOAA science centers, led by Avery Paxton, reviewed 39 studies from around the world. Their 2020 paper published in Frontiers in Marine Science analysed fish communities on artificial reefs compared to fish on natural reefs. It found artificial reefs tend to support similar fish density, biomass, species richness, and diversity. As the papers were collected from all over the world, it gives us a global outlook, not just a localized one to Georgia. However, there is a catch. The authors mention that the results differed according to geographic settings and reef materials. So, reefs should be used strategically, on a location-specific scientific basis.

What we still don't know

MARTA’s August 2024 release said the longer the cars are underwater, the more corals, sponges, and other organisms will keep growing, but only time will tell what happens next. These updates are also coming from agencies behind the project, so independent studies would give a fuller picture. The review also only considered four fish measures. However, the early signs look promising. For now, there are two old city trains that spent their time on land transporting humans, providing a new home for sea life.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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Home/In 2023, Georgia sank two retired 72-foot MARTA subway cars off Ossabaw Island; seven months later, divers found soft coral and nine game-fish species
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