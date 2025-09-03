India says counting on Germany's support to expedite trade talks with EU

NEW DELHI -Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Wednesday that New Delhi is counting on Germany's support to deepen its relationship with the European Union and expedite their free trade pact talks. S Jaishankar told his German counterpart that India is counting on Germany's support.(HT Photo)

Wadephul is on a two-day visit to India and was in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"We count on your support to deepen our relationship with the European Union and expedite the FTA negotiation," Jaishankar told Wadephul as they began their talks in New Delhi.

Trade negotiations between India and the EU have faced hurdles over the EU's push to cut import taxes on cars and dairy while seeking stricter climate and labour rules on Indian goods. India wants to protect local farmers, avoid rigid green rules, and keep control over legal disputes.

Trade officials from India and the European Union are holding talks in Brussels, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

India trades $190 billion in goods annually with the EU. The two have previously agreed to a year-end deadline for their free trade pact.

New Delhi is also grappling with steep tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods, including a punitive 25% tariff President Donald Trump imposed for India's purchase of Russian oil.

India has sharply criticised both the U.S. and the EU, saying it is being unfairly singled out by them over its Russian oil purchases when they both trade extensively with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine.

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has been struggling to transport fuel since being placed under EU sanctions, prompting shippers to back out and forcing the refiner to cut its crude runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.