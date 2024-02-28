 Indiana man gets 195-year sentence for 2021 killing of a woman, her young daughter and fiancé - Hindustan Times
AP |
Feb 28, 2024 12:23 AM IST

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man convicted in the fatal 2021 shootings of a woman, her young daughter and her fiancé has been sentenced to 195 years in prison.

A Miami County judge sentenced Mitchell Page, 27, of Brookston last week to the maximum 65 years for each of three murder counts he was convicted of, with those sentences to be served consecutively.

Page, who did not speak or provide a statement during his sentencing, plans to appeal the length of his sentence, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

A jury convicted Page in January in the May 2021 slayings of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Rae’Lynn Sizemore, 4, and Jessiah Hall, 37. The three were killed in their home at a mobile home community in Peru, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Police said each of the deceased appeared to have been shot in the head a few days prior to being found.

When officers entered the home, they found three victims' bodies as well as 2-year-old boy who was dirty and wearing a heavily soiled diaper. The toddler was treated and released from a local hospital.

Page was arrested by police in Lafayette two days after the bodies were discovered.

After his arrest, police said that Page and Jessica Sizemore had a child together.

