‘Most deranged’: Influencer Alex Stein slammed for repeatedly calling No Kings protesters ‘vaccinated retards’ | Video

In the video featuring Stein, the influencer is heard saying, referring to the protesters, “You guys are retarded. You are a retard. Everybody here is a retard.”

Demonstrators gathered at the No Kings protest in downtown Dallas Saturday afternoon, March 28. A video shows Dallas police detaining a man, wearing a hat and shades, with half of his face covered in a mask, holding him against a wall on the side of the street.

Conservative influencer Alex Stein is under fire for repeatedly referring to No Kings protesters in Dallas , Texas as “vaccinated retards.” A video doing the rounds on social media shows Stein making the remarks while walking among several protesters.

“Anybody that believes these people is a vaccinated retard. I'm leading this protest. I'm the pimp on a blend. This guy's a vaccinated idiot. Look at these libtards here. Every single one of them is retarded and vaccinated,” Stein continues to say.

‘Why use such decisive language’ Stein is being blasted by Netizens for his remarks.

In the comment section of the video, one user wrote, “You’re a nobody looking for attention, and you still didn’t get it, even with a blow horn, lol. You MAGA fu*** are so cooked.” “Just because you made the right choice, doesn’t give you the right to be a prick,” wrote a user, while another said, “Why use such decisive language. Don’t insult people with intellectual disabilities by comparing them to the far left! You lost any respect the moment you start throwing out the “R” word.”

Read More | Donald Trump's Hollywood cameo mercilessly mocked during ‘No Kings’ protest: ‘You s***ed’

“My question is how do I connect with like minded individuals in my state that share your opinions,” wrote a user, while another said, “This is the saddest most deranged insecure childish sh** I’ve ever seen”. “You can call it a rally, but when it’s led by figures with a record of extremism, people are going to question the message — not just the optics,” a user commented.