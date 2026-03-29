‘Most deranged’: Influencer Alex Stein slammed for repeatedly calling No Kings protesters ‘vaccinated retards’ | Video
A video doing the rounds on social media shows conservative influencer Alex Stein making the remarks while walking among ‘No Kings’ protesters in Dallas.
Conservative influencer Alex Stein is under fire for repeatedly referring to No Kings protesters in Dallas, Texas as “vaccinated retards.” A video doing the rounds on social media shows Stein making the remarks while walking among several protesters.
Demonstrators gathered at the No Kings protest in downtown Dallas Saturday afternoon, March 28. A video shows Dallas police detaining a man, wearing a hat and shades, with half of his face covered in a mask, holding him against a wall on the side of the street.
In the video featuring Stein, the influencer is heard saying, referring to the protesters, “You guys are retarded. You are a retard. Everybody here is a retard.”
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“These people are vaccinated retards,” he says repeatedly.
“Anybody that believes these people is a vaccinated retard. I'm leading this protest. I'm the pimp on a blend. This guy's a vaccinated idiot. Look at these libtards here. Every single one of them is retarded and vaccinated,” Stein continues to say.
‘Why use such decisive language’
Stein is being blasted by Netizens for his remarks.
In the comment section of the video, one user wrote, “You’re a nobody looking for attention, and you still didn’t get it, even with a blow horn, lol. You MAGA fu*** are so cooked.” “Just because you made the right choice, doesn’t give you the right to be a prick,” wrote a user, while another said, “Why use such decisive language. Don’t insult people with intellectual disabilities by comparing them to the far left! You lost any respect the moment you start throwing out the “R” word.”
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“My question is how do I connect with like minded individuals in my state that share your opinions,” wrote a user, while another said, “This is the saddest most deranged insecure childish sh** I’ve ever seen”. “You can call it a rally, but when it’s led by figures with a record of extremism, people are going to question the message — not just the optics,” a user commented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More