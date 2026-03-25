NorthPark Center mall in Dallas evacuated amid ‘bomb threat’ reports, police say ‘security reasons’; videos

The NorthPark Center mall in Dallas, Texas was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after what police said was "security reason." Though it was immediately unclear what caused the evacuation, local news outlet 1080 KRLD reported that the evacuation was caused by a bomb threat. Representational image. (Unsplash) Austin York, a KRLD reporter, posted on X that a bomb threat was called into the mall, which sparked the police response this afternoon. The mall is expected to remain evacuated as police conducts checks in the building, till at least 2pm.

Videos shared from the scene of the incident showed confused visitors speaking to the Dallas PD officials outside the mall as a massive police response was underway inside. For instance, here's a video of the incident shared by journalist Paige Ellenberger of Fox4.

Dallas Police Department has not officially confirmed if a bomb threat was indeed behind the evacuation on Wednesday afternoon. Dallas PD said that they are responding to an "incident" at the mall which was being evacuated for "security reasons." The police response started around 12:30pm local time, they added. No more details about the incident were provided. Here's another video from the outside the mall.