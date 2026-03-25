NorthPark Center mall in Dallas evacuated amid ‘bomb threat’ reports, police say ‘security reasons’; videos
NorthPark Center in Dallas was evacuated Wednesday afternoon for a “security reason,” with reports suggesting a possible bomb threat behind the incident.
The NorthPark Center mall in Dallas, Texas was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after what police said was "security reason." Though it was immediately unclear what caused the evacuation, local news outlet 1080 KRLD reported that the evacuation was caused by a bomb threat.
Austin York, a KRLD reporter, posted on X that a bomb threat was called into the mall, which sparked the police response this afternoon. The mall is expected to remain evacuated as police conducts checks in the building, till at least 2pm.
Videos shared from the scene of the incident showed confused visitors speaking to the Dallas PD officials outside the mall as a massive police response was underway inside.
For instance, here's a video of the incident shared by journalist Paige Ellenberger of Fox4.
Dallas Police Department has not officially confirmed if a bomb threat was indeed behind the evacuation on Wednesday afternoon. Dallas PD said that they are responding to an "incident" at the mall which was being evacuated for "security reasons." The police response started around 12:30pm local time, they added.
No more details about the incident were provided.
Here's another video from the outside the mall.
The mall authorities also confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that the fire alarm was activated and the mall was evacuated. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available, and we hope to be back open for business shortly," the statement read. Dallas PD has not provided any details on when the mall could reopen next.
The NorthPark Center mall is located on the 800 Block of North Central Expressway, around 11 miles north of downtown Dallas.
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More