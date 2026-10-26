Infosys discloses DOJ investigation into H-1B visa filings, says potential impact remains uncertain

Infosys Ltd. is currently engaged in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding an active investigation concerning the company's classification of specific H-1B visa holders in immigration documentation provided to US government agencies.

In a financial filing, Infosys disclosed discussions with the DOJ about an investigation into immigration paperwork for certain H-1B visa holders.

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The Indian information technology services firm revealed details of this investigation in its financial disclosures covering the quarter and half-year periods ending September 30, 2026.

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“The Company is engaged in discussions with the DOJ regarding its ongoing investigation and continues its own inquiry regarding the matter,” the Bengaluru-headquartered firm stated in the filing, as per American Bazaar.

Infosys says outcome of DOJ H-1B visa inquiry remains uncertain

The organization stated that it was unable to forecast the investigation's conclusion or assess whether it would result in a material adverse impact on its business operations and financial performance.

The disclosure is presented within the "Government Investigation" section of its legal proceedings.

Also Read: H-1B visa: US bans four companies from hiring foreign employees; here's why and what Indian applicants need to know

US suspends 8 tech firms from PERM process

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after the United States administration's decision to temporarily restrict eight prominent technology companies—encompassing Indian information technology leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies—from participating in the initiative that permits employers to petition for permanent residency status (green cards) on behalf of international workers. The administration contends that this practice has systematically prevented American workers from accessing opportunities within the domestic labor market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after the United States administration's decision to temporarily restrict eight prominent technology companies—encompassing Indian information technology leaders Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies—from participating in the initiative that permits employers to petition for permanent residency status (green cards) on behalf of international workers. The administration contends that this practice has systematically prevented American workers from accessing opportunities within the domestic labor market. {{/usCountry}}

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The directive additionally identified global technology enterprises Capgemini, Cognizant, Microsoft, and Adobe.

A Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) issued by the United States Department of Labor constitutes the foundational prerequisite for employers intending to recruit foreign nationals for permanent employment positions and functions as the essential entry point for securing an employment-based green card.

Infosys's $34 million settlement with US govt

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Moreover, a recent inquiry emerges over ten years following Infosys's $34 million settlement with the U.S. government regarding an investigation into suspected immigration violations in 2013. This settlement addressed claims that the organization had inappropriately utilized B-1 business visas for workers performing services within the US and furnished inaccurate statements regarding the rationale for certain employees' visits. The Department of Justice also identified breaches related to employment authorization verification documentation.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Infosys consented to remit the financial penalty and enhance its compliance framework, encompassing independent evaluations of its employment verification protocols. The firm contested allegations of systematic visa fraud, and the settlement concluded the government's assertions without pursuing criminal prosecution.

The ongoing inquiry centers on how specific H-1B visa recipients are categorized within immigration paperwork. Infosys has not revealed if this investigation relates to the 2013 settlement agreement.