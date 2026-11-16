Injured US soldier claims Pentagon ignored warnings before Iran attack in Kuwait killed six troops; Democrats push for probe

An American Army officer wounded in an Iranian drone attack that killed six U.S. servicemembers has accused military leadership of overlooking repeated warnings about inadequate security at a military command post in Kuwait.

Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom’s complaint alleges military leaders overlooked warnings about defenses and emergency medical resources at Port Shuaiba (AP)

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Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom submitted a formal complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services committees on Friday, alleging that senior Army officials failed to address serious vulnerabilities at the command facility at Port Shuaiba. CBS News reported the complaint on Sunday.

Officer raised concerns over inadequate defenses

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In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening. Ramsbottom said that he warned his superiors on two separate occasions about the site's limited protection against aerial attacks. However, he claims his concerns were brushed aside, with one response reportedly being: “We don’t have to worry about protection.”

He also questioned the absence of a counter-drone defense system, saying the equipment never reached the Shuaiba facility. Ramsbottom said it remains unclear whether the system was ever formally requested or ordered.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer described the incident as a “tactical failure,” accepting responsibility alongside the Army and its leadership for what happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer described the incident as a “tactical failure,” accepting responsibility alongside the Army and its leadership for what happened. {{/usCountry}}

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Six US troops killed in Iranian drone attack

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Iran carried out the drone strike on March 1, 2026, targeting the command post at Port Shuaiba in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli military campaign launched a day earlier, on February 28.

The attack killed six American servicemembers and wounded dozens of others, including Ramsbottom. It was the deadliest assault on U.S. forces since 2021.

The servicemen who lost their lives identified as Army Reserve Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer Three Robert Marzan, 54.

In the conflict, the number of American military personnel killed has reached 23 so far.

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Ramsbottom also highlighted significant gaps in emergency medical support at the installation. He alleged that the facility had no physician, no permanent medical aid station and just one ambulance to handle emergencies.

Pete Hegseth defended military preparedness

Following the attack, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintained that the casualties did not necessarily indicate a failure to prepare or fortify the facility.

Speaking at a press conference the day after the strike, Hegseth said air defense systems could not guarantee that every incoming weapon would be intercepted.

He described such incidents as occasional breaches in defensive coverage, explaining that a drone or missile could get through and strike a protected location despite existing safeguards.

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Hegseth also emphasised the destructive power of the weapons involved, suggesting that even fortified positions could suffer devastating damage.

Pentagon investigation remains under wraps

The Pentagon announced an investigation into the March 1 attack on March 3. According to an Associated Press report, the inquiry was completed in June, and officials privately briefed the families of those killed in July.

However, the investigation's conclusions have not been made public.

Michelle Tietjens, whose husband was among the six servicemembers killed, told CBS that officials acknowledged no mistakes during their discussions with the families.

Attorneys seek independent inquiry

Following the filing of Ramsbottom's complaint on November 13, his legal representatives called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The complaint raises questions about whether military commanders adequately addressed warnings about security weaknesses, whether essential counter-drone equipment was properly deployed and whether sufficient medical resources were available at the facility.

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With the Pentagon's investigation findings still undisclosed, Ramsbottom's allegations have renewed scrutiny of the military's preparedness and decision-making before one of the deadliest attacks on American forces in recent years.

Democrats prepare Congressional probe into handling of Iran war

The latest whistleblower allegations are expected to intensify pressure on the Trump administration, as Democrats prepare to launch congressional investigations into its handling of the war once they take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

The complaint has added momentum to growing demands for answers about the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Kuwait, including questions about military preparedness, delayed medical assistance and the Pentagon's handling of the subsequent investigation.

Lawmakers demand public hearings and accountability

In September, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Pat Ryan of New York urged Congress to hold public hearings, pointing to earlier whistleblower accounts that raised concerns about delays in medical treatment for injured servicemembers, the treatment of bereaved families and possible shortcomings in the Army's investigation.

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Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire also sharply criticised the Pentagon's response, describing the incident as a “profound failure of leadership.”

She warned that the Defense Department should not be permitted to withhold information from lawmakers, insisting that Congress must be given answers about the attack and its aftermath.

Pressure mounts on Hegseth

Calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign or face impeachment have also emerged from Democrats and some Republicans. The latest allegations surrounding the Port Shuaiba facility could further complicate his position and increase scrutiny of his department's decisions before the Iranian strike.

Lawmakers are seeking greater clarity on whether military leaders ignored warnings about inadequate defenses and whether the Pentagon took appropriate steps to protect American personnel stationed in Kuwait.

Richard Blumenthal seeks classified Pentagon briefing

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Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, reportedly wrote to the Pentagon on Sunday requesting a classified briefing with Hegseth.

He also sought access to all force protection assessments relating to the Port Shuaiba command post, which could shed light on what officials knew about the facility's security vulnerabilities before the attack.

In a social media post Sunday night, Blumenthal renewed his demand for a complete account of the incident, arguing that decisions made by political appointees may have left American troops more exposed to the Iranian assault and contributed to the casualties.

He also stressed that the families of the six servicemembers killed, those who survived with injuries and the wider American public deserved transparency and accountability.

Calling for a broader examination of the decisions surrounding the attack, Blumenthal declared that the time had come for a reckoning.

“Bolstered by this courageous whistleblower who came to my Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I’m again demanding full disclosure about the Port Shuaiba attack—an accounting of misjudgments by political appointees likely led to increased vulnerability & greater casualties,” he wrote.