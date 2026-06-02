Is Claude AI still down? All we know as Anthropic reports global system-wide errors

A subsequent pop-up message said, “Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message. Please try again soon.”

Users are able to access the Claude interface; however, the service fails to respond to inquiries. Instead, it displays a message stating: "A bit longer, thanks for your patience," as confirmed by The National.

Claude outage: Here's what Downdetector says According to tracking information provided by Downdetector, the issues began to surge unexpectedly around midday. This was not merely a slow and gradual increase in complaints; reports from exasperated users escalated from nearly zero to hundreds within just a few minutes, suggesting a significant system failure rather than a minor localized issue.

The problems appear to be affecting users universally, irrespective of their typical interactions with the AI. Outage reports suggest that approximately 62% of users are entirely unable to access the main website interface. A substantial number of complaints are also originating from people attempting to utilize the desktop application, while others are discovering that the mobile app is completely unresponsive.

Here's what Anthropic said The positive aspect is that Anthropic is fully cognizant of the turmoil and responded promptly. The organization swiftly revised its official status page to relay the unfortunate news, recognizing that they are experiencing "elevated errors across multiple models." This encompasses their entire premier lineup: Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, and the quicker Claude 3 Haiku.

Anthropic's engineering team has already updated the status of the incident to "Identified," indicating that they have determined precisely what went awry behind the scenes and are actively engaged in implementing fixes to restore the servers to normal operation.

The company has not provided a specific timeline for when full service will be reinstated. This presents a frustrating obstacle for countless professionals, students, and developers who have integrated Claude into their daily activities. For the time being, there is little to do but take an involuntary coffee break, wait patiently, and allow the engineers to resolve the issues.