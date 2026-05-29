Claude Opus 4.8 vs GPT 5.5 vs Gemini 3.1 Pro - Complete breakdown of latest AI release

Anthropic has officially launched Claude Opus 4.8 - a direct challenger to OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 and Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro. The release comes with a primary focus on agentic coding, large-scale automation and improved reasoning. The company also says the new model is significantly ‘more honest and less likely to make unsupported claims during complex workflows’. Anthropic launched Claude Opus 4.8 on Thursday (Unsplash)

According to Athropic, Opus 4.8 is available globally immediately and keeps the same pricing structure as Opus 4.7 despite broad capability upgrades.

Claude Opus 4.8 vs GPT 5.5 vs Gemini 3.1 Pro Anthropic published a direct comparison chart in its press release. While Claude Opus 4.8 leads most benchmark categories overall, GPT-5.5 actually outperformed it in one critical area: agentic terminal coding.

The benchmark image shows: Claude Opus 4.8 scored 69.2% on SWE-Bench Pro for agentic coding, ahead of GPT-5.5’s 58.6% and Gemini 3.1 Pro’s 54.2%.

GPT-5.5 led Terminal-Bench 2.1 agentic terminal coding with 78.2%, beating Opus 4.8’s 74.6%.

Opus 4.8 posted the highest multidisciplinary reasoning scores both with and without tools.

In OSWorld-Verified agentic computer use, Opus 4.8 narrowly led with 83.4%.

For knowledge work tasks measured by GDPval-AA, Opus 4.8 achieved 1890 compared to GPT-5.5’s 1769 and Gemini’s 1314.

Opus 4.8 also topped agentic financial analysis benchmarks at 53.9%.

The image also highlights how close the top models now are in several categories, especially between Claude Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5.