Is Trump pushing for a 32-hour workweek? Truth behind viral claim

A post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that a new US law mandating a 32-hour workweek has been introduced in Congress is going viral, amassing nearly 3 million views since it was shared on April 8.

The post states, “32 hour work weeks could be the new maximum in the US soon. A new law has been introduced into Congress that would make it so employers would have to cut the work weeks for their employees at 32 hours. Anything over 32 hours would constitute a fine. And if repeated violations happened, it could even mean jail time. Now, this bill was introduced into Congress in order to make people's lives better and have a higher quality of life for people in the US.”

Reactions

The claim sparked widespread debate online, with some users questioning its practicality and economic impact.

“What if employers cut our pay by 20% because they need to hire 20% more people to make up for the lost man hours? Why is the government trying to dictate how much IM allowed to work?” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Absolutely not. I need my 40 hour work week with 10 extra hours of overtime just to make it in this economy anymore. 32 hours a week would put me and my family on the streets.”

A third user commented, “That would take a days pay from us! who can afford that?? As it is now, places have gone to 12 hour shifts, to eliminate a shift! People work more hours, have less $, less time with their families ! It’s sad!”

Another person wrote, “By all means less hours means less pay, less pay means you really won’t be able to afford your bills! But congress says you will be happier at 32 hrs while your home is being foreclosed and your car is getting repossessed! Do we really need congress? Seems to me they’re lazy and corrupt and want the rest of the nation to follow suit.”

The truth -

President Donald Trump has not proposed a 32-hour workweek, nor has he publicly addressed the idea.

The confusion stems from a bill introduced in 2023 by Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), titled the 32-Hour Workweek Act. The bill aims to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 by reducing the standard workweek for non-exempt employees from 40 hours to 32 hours, without reducing pay. As of now, it has not passed and remains in committee.