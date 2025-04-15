Did Donald Trump increase minimum federal wage? Here's the truth

Rumours are swirling online that Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour. The claim exploded on social media in early April 2025, especially on TikTok and Facebook, where videos mimicking news reports showed Trump signing documents in the Oval Office, spliced with stock footage and a voice-over claiming, “Trump approved the largest minimum wage increase in U.S. history. As of the eighth of April, 2025, no American worker will be allowed to earn less than $25 per hour.” Donald Trump signed four orders on April 8, 2025; none addressed minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009. Misleading videos circulated online about the fabricated wage increase. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Sounds dramatic, right? But it’s entirely false.

While Trump did sign four executive orders on April 8, 2025, none of them had anything to do with minimum wage. In fact, on March 14, 2025, he signed an order titled Additional Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions,' which rolled back several Biden-era policies—including the rule that set a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors.

That rollback had been justified to support worker well-being by improving “health, morale, and effort,” and reducing “absenteeism and turnover.”

Viral videos falsely claim Trump raised minimum wage to $25

The viral videos weren’t just misleading—they were produced in a format meant to look like real news, using authentic footage of Trump and professionally voiced narration. And these weren’t one-offs. The same accounts shared equally bogus clips claiming Trump signed an executive order for a 32-hour work week, which also isn’t true.

What’s more, statements from Trump’s inner circle confirm the administration has no real intention of raising the federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent flatly said during his confirmation hearing in January 2025 that he does not support an increase.

JD Vance avoids comment on minimum wage debate

Vice President JD Vance commented vaguely during a speech in March, saying, “Now, one of the debates you hear on the minimum wage, for instance, is that increases in the minimum wage force firms to automate... I’m not going to comment on that here.”

On April 8, progressive lawmakers Bernie Sanders and Bobby Scott introduced a bill to raise the wage to $17 gradually. But with a Republican-controlled Senate, its chances are slim.

The bottom line there is no $25 federal minimum wage order. The claim is a well-crafted hoax.