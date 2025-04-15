Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Donald Trump increase minimum federal wage? Here's the truth

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 15, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Online rumours suggest Trump raised the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour, but did he actually?

Rumours are swirling online that Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour. The claim exploded on social media in early April 2025, especially on TikTok and Facebook, where videos mimicking news reports showed Trump signing documents in the Oval Office, spliced with stock footage and a voice-over claiming, “Trump approved the largest minimum wage increase in U.S. history. As of the eighth of April, 2025, no American worker will be allowed to earn less than $25 per hour.”

Donald Trump signed four orders on April 8, 2025; none addressed minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009. Misleading videos circulated online about the fabricated wage increase. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)
Donald Trump signed four orders on April 8, 2025; none addressed minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009. Misleading videos circulated online about the fabricated wage increase. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Sounds dramatic, right? But it’s entirely false.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University over ‘campus activism’

While Trump did sign four executive orders on April 8, 2025, none of them had anything to do with minimum wage. In fact, on March 14, 2025, he signed an order titled Additional Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions,' which rolled back several Biden-era policies—including the rule that set a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors.

That rollback had been justified to support worker well-being by improving “health, morale, and effort,” and reducing “absenteeism and turnover.”

Viral videos falsely claim Trump raised minimum wage to $25

The viral videos weren’t just misleading—they were produced in a format meant to look like real news, using authentic footage of Trump and professionally voiced narration. And these weren’t one-offs. The same accounts shared equally bogus clips claiming Trump signed an executive order for a 32-hour work week, which also isn’t true.

What’s more, statements from Trump’s inner circle confirm the administration has no real intention of raising the federal minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 since 2009. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent flatly said during his confirmation hearing in January 2025 that he does not support an increase.

ALSO READ| JD Vance drops Ohio State's college football championship trophy at White House—Trump's face says it all| Video

JD Vance avoids comment on minimum wage debate

Vice President JD Vance commented vaguely during a speech in March, saying, “Now, one of the debates you hear on the minimum wage, for instance, is that increases in the minimum wage force firms to automate... I’m not going to comment on that here.”

On April 8, progressive lawmakers Bernie Sanders and Bobby Scott introduced a bill to raise the wage to $17 gradually. But with a Republican-controlled Senate, its chances are slim.

The bottom line there is no $25 federal minimum wage order. The claim is a well-crafted hoax.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Did Donald Trump increase minimum federal wage? Here's the truth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On