Israel warned US of possible attack on Donald Trump using drones carrying explosives: Report

US intelligence agencies have received a warning from Israel about possible Iranian plans to target President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, according to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

Mossad warns Iran plans to target Trump and top officials, report says. (File photos)

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The report about the warning comes as chances of a US-Iran deal have fallen and Trump has reportedly changed his approach to negotiations with Tehran.

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Senior Israeli and American officials reportedly told Israel Hayom Mossad has shared intelligence with the CIA about possible Iranian plans to target President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration. They said these threats were among the main reasons for Trump's recent change in approach to talks with Tehran.

The officials said Israel confirmed the intelligence after US agencies asked the Mossad to check the information. Mossad Director Roman Gofman is currently visiting the US and has met CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Israel Hayom reported. The intelligence points to recent threats, including possible attacks using drones carrying explosives, which are difficult to stop with regular security measures.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials believed to be at risk have reduced their public appearances, and some have been moved from their homes to secure locations. According to Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his home in Washington's Georgetown neighbourhood to a secure military base. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also moved to secure military housing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is staying at a secure military facility as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials believed to be at risk have reduced their public appearances, and some have been moved from their homes to secure locations. According to Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his home in Washington's Georgetown neighbourhood to a secure military base. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also moved to secure military housing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is staying at a secure military facility as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has also been given additional security protection, while his public appearances have been sharply reduced.

Also read: Iran's IRGC claims it shot down US MQ-1 Predator drone over Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz

Trump removes Vance from Iran talks

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According to Israel Hayom, Trump has removed Vice President JD Vance from the negotiations with Iran. Vance had been pushing for a deal. In a statement on Thursday, Trump said he had asked Vance to give “his complete and total attention” to what he described as widespread corruption and crime in Democratic-run cities and states.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” Trump wrote, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement came a day after reports that Vance had tried to arrange a direct meeting with senior Iranian officials to end the war, according to Israel Hayom.

Also read: Amid Benjamin Netanyahu's calls for unity government, Gadi Eisenkot says ‘these tricks don't work’

Earlier warnings could not be verified

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This is not the first such warning. As per a Jerusalem Post report from August 14, 2026, citing Reuters, the US got several warnings from Israel over the past year that Iran wanted to kill Trump. US intelligence officials could not verify them on their own.

The most detailed warning came before the NATO summit in Ankara in July, as per the report. Israeli officials said Iran may try to kill Trump with a shoulder-launched missile while he travelled on Air Force One. A Turkish official said Turkey’s intelligence agencies had no evidence to back the claim. Still, the White House and the Secret Service took steps to be safe, including moving Trump to a different aircraft for his flight out of Turkey.